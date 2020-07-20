COVID-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast to 2030 - Fortis Healthcare, Apollo International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Medical tourism refers to process of traveling to other countries for receiving medical care. Earlier, medical tourism was only limited to no availability of the required treatment in less developed economies that needed traveling to foreign country. Today, medical tourism is also preferred due to better healthcare in the traveling countries, reduced costs, availability of improved technologies, and more reliance on international quality standards by patients and physicians. Medical tourism has gained significant popularity in the previous years. This increased popularity of medical tourism is supported by several researchers, policy-makers, and promotional media. Some of the major advantages of medical tourism include cost-efficiency, instant medical care, superior care, additional infrastructural benefits due to connection with medical tourism agencies. Also, patients can explore the visiting country, visit the tourist places, and feel relaxed on the destinations. Most hospitals in economies that are recommended for medical tourism, have tied up with medical tourism agencies so that the patients receive optimal healthcare facilities, which allow them to recover better and faster.



Major Key Players of the Medical Tourism Market are:

Fortis Healthcare, Apollo International, Asian Heart Institute, Samitivej PCL., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, Barbados Fertility Center, Prince Court Medical Centre, UZ Leuvan, Wooridul Spine Hospital, and ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD, among others.



Growing trends in medical tourism and higher recommendation are the major reasons for its growth besides the known advantages. The future of medical tourism is expected to register higher popularity due to higher prevalence of health conditions that are available in medical tourism. The economic activity also comprises trade in services and represents the combination tourism and medical, two of the most emerging markets at present.



Major Types of Medical Tourism Market covered are:

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Treatment, Neurological Treatment, and Fertility Treatment



In the end, Medical Tourism industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



