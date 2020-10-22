Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The market for metal finishing chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5%_globally. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing automotive fleet size, along with increased demand for durable and wear resistant products. On the flip side, replacement of metals by plastics and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.



- Growing adoption of bio-based cleaning chemicals is anticipated to create further growth opportunities for the market.



- The automotive industry is expected to dominate the end-user industry segment of the global metal finishing chemical market as it offers properties such as corrosion resistance, wear and tear resistance, electrical conductivity among others.



- Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353043/metal-finishing-chemical-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Metal Finishing Chemical Market Report are:



Atotech, Chemetall, Dow, ELEMENTIS PLC and McGean-Rohco Inc



Metal Finishing Chemical Market Scenario:



Increasing Automotive Fleet Size



- Increased demand in automotive sector is generating significant opportunities for innovation in the automotive aftermarket, which in turn surge the demand for metal finishing chemicals.



- These chemicals exhibit properties such as corrosion resistance, wear resistance, electrical conductivity, electrical resistance, reflexivity and appearance, torque tolerance, hardness, and chemical resistance to base metal substrate.



- Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engines, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts and systems, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.



- Automotive components are finished by utilizing various materials like zinc and nickel for corrosion resistance, gold for improving appearance of exterior parts, and palladium for superior corrosion and wear resistance.



- However, there was a decline of vehicle production by 5.2% globally, compared to 2018, because of sales declining in regions like China and Europe. Furthermore, the market has further growth potential with adoption of technologically more advanced cars which in turn will boost the market for metal finishing chemicals.



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353043/metal-finishing-chemical-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21



Asia Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Market



- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the period on account of rapid expansion of automobile industry and growing industrial machinery end use sector in the region.



- The increasing investments and production in the automotive industry, rising electrical and electronics production, and surging demand for heavy equipment, with multinational companies investing in the industrial sector, are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing in the region.



- China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles globally. The automotive sector in China is shaping up for product innovation, with the country focusing more on manufacturing products, to enhance fuel economy and minimize emissions, because of increasing environmental concerns owing to rising pollution levels in the country.



- The Japanese metal finishing market is primarily driven by the increased usage in the aerospace sector, which increased significantly in the last few years due to the advancements in technology and R&D supported by the government.



- The Japanese aerospace industry manufactures aircraft components for commercial and defense aircraft. The production of commercial aircraft has been increasing over the past couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.



- Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for metal finishing chemical is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.



Related Reports!!



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09072282233/global-metal-finishing-equipment-market-research-report-2020?Mode=21



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07012126800/global-inorganic-metal-finishing-processes-equipment-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?Mode=21



The key insights of the Metal Finishing Chemical Market report:



?The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Metal Finishing Chemical market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



?The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



?The Metal Finishing Chemical market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.



?The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.



?The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Metal Finishing Chemical Market.



?Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out



?The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Metal Finishing Chemical Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



In conclusion, Metal Finishing Chemical market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Metal Finishing Chemical Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst's team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com