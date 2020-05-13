Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market (Technology - Jet Injectors, Inhaler Technology, Transdermal Patch Technology, Novel Needle-free Technologies, and Oral Drug Delivery System; Application - Vaccine Delivery, Pain Management, Insulin Delivery for Diabetes, Pediatric Injections, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global needle-free drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Number of Diabetes Patients



The growing number of diabetes patients, rise in occurrence of needle born disease are major drivers driving the growth of the global needle-free drug delivery devices market globally. Diseases like HIV AIDS, Dengue, and Hepatitis are the major factors for the growth of the global market. According to the World Health Organization, HIV has claimed more than 32 million lives so far.



Improvement in the Immune Response of Vaccines



Approximately, 770 000 people died from HIV-related causes across the globe in 2018. Reduction in healthcare expenses and improvement in the immune response of vaccines also boosts the growth of the needle-free drug delivery devices market. However, changing regulatory requirements and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the market.



Moreover, rising pressure to reduce the rate of needle borne infectious diseases and new technological development by competitors creates an opportunity for the growth of the global needle-free drug delivery devices market in the next few years.



North America Holds the Maximum Share



Geographically, the global needle-free drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America holds the maximum share and it is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing occurrence of chronic diseases. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period.



This is accredited to the growth in the geriatric population, increasing the incidence of diabetes in developing countries such as India and China. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 11.4 billion individuals are suffering from diabetes in China and 7.2 billion people are suffering from diabetes in India.



