COVID-19 Impact on Powder Free Gloves Market: What Are the Top Drivers and Challenges?

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The global powder free gloves market is expected to register a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. The market is also anticipated to witness enhanced market size in few years due to increasing demand for powder free gloves globally at the back of COVID outbreak. Powder free gloves are free of corn starch and undergo a process of chlorination which makes latex free gloves lose fitted on hand so that they are easily removed. Powdered gloves stock to patients' skin when worn for a long period of time leading to latex allergies and sensitivities. Powder-free gloves are bit expensive than powdered gloves owing to a process involved such as chlorination for powder removal.



These gloves are widely used in healthcare and manufacturing sector, since it eliminates the risk of contamination and allergy reactions which can occur from powder gloves. Nitrile gloves are made of cotton, and do not contain latex protein, having a greater tolerance to puncture than natural rubber. Powder Free Nitrile Gloves have anti-static, resistant to solvents, odor-free characteristics which enhances its application in dairy and food industries.



For the automotive industry, powder-free gloves are widely preferred. When powdered gloves are placed into the air, the fragments of maize starch powder are emitted and form a possible pollutants source. For example, the powder weakens the glass leading to leakage when auto technicians install windshields. In applications for the painting, finishing and filtering, certain particles result in the finishing of fisheyes and make powder-free gloves the safest option. Gloves made of non-latex products such as polyvinyl chloride, nitrile rubber or neoprene have become widely used, given the increasing rate of latex allergy in health professionals and the general population.



The quantity of antigenic protein in latex may be decreased through chemical methods contributing to dependence on substitute products, such as natural rubber latex. However, non-latex gloves have not replaced latex gloves in surgery since gloves made from alternative materials generally do not fully comply with latex surgical gloves or have a greater sensitivity to touch. Presence of substitute products such as doble gloves, isoprene gloves might restrain the market demand to some extent. Improved health issues and growing amounts of procedures such as coronary angioplasty, removal of heart valve and coronary artery bypass graft would enhance the usage of powder free gloves. Owing to the growing amount of operations and procedures worldwide, the rate of Powder Free Gloves adoption will grow rapidly. The need for Powder Free Gloves has also been driven by sharp spike in traffic injuries, ageing and increasing conditions of patients. Developed healthcare infrastructure in North America and European regions will boost Powder Free Gloves application scope in these regions, thus leading to overall product demand.



The global Powder Free Gloves market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into Vinyl Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Neoprene Gloves. Based on application the market disposable and reusable. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Powder Free Gloves market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Amigo Surgi-care Pvt. Ltd., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nulife., Baxter, Medtronic, Semperit AG Holding, Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Supermax Corporation Berhad, Ansell Limited, Berner International GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited.



