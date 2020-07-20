COVID-19 Impact on Robotics Technology in Construction Market Dynamics and Forecast from 2014-2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- "Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Global Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



Major Key Players of the Robotics Technology in Construction Market are:

3D Robotics Inc, Advanced Construction Robotics, AeroVironment, Inc., Aibotix GmbH, Apis Cor, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Brokk AB, Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, LLC, Cyberdyne, Inc., Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI), Eagle UAV Services, Ekso Bionics, Fastbrick Robotics Limited, Fujita Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Komatsu Limited, Lifco AB, MX3D, nLink Construction Robotics, Sarcos Corporation, senseFly/Parrot, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Yingchuang Building Technique Co., U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)



Robotics Technology in Construction Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Robotics Technology in Construction Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Robotics Technology in Construction Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.



Major Types of Robotics Technology in Construction Market covered are:

UAVs

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons



Major Functions of Robotics Technology in Construction Market covered are:

Inspection and Surveillance Robotics

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Others



Major Applications of Robotics Technology in Construction Market covered are:

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Robotics Technology in Construction consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Robotics Technology in Construction market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Robotics Technology in Construction manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Robotics Technology in Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robotics Technology in Construction Market Size

2.2 Robotics Technology in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robotics Technology in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Robotics Technology in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robotics Technology in Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robotics Technology in Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Robotics Technology in Construction Sales by Product

4.2 Global Robotics Technology in Construction Revenue by Product

4.3 Robotics Technology in Construction Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Robotics Technology in Construction Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Robotics Technology in Construction industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



