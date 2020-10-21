COVID-19 Impact on Rodenticides Market and Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global rodenticides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the displacement of rodents due to urbanization and increase in rodent population due to climatic change such as global warming drive the growth of the market.



The changing climatic conditions are of significant importance in the market, as global warming leads to the change in the population dynamics of rodents and their ecosystems, as rodents breed prominently more in warmer climates. The proliferation of rodent population is related to climatic changes, which is a major international public health concern. Hantavirus infection is increasingly sensitive to climatic conditions. Rodent population responds more rapidly to favourable weather conditions, such as heavy rainfall, which could directly or indirectly proliferate rodent-borne pathogens, such as spirosis, a zoonotic bacterial disease, with an unknown, but probably high human and veterinary prevalence.



The market includes major product manufacturers and service providers like Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, UPL Ltd, Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab Inc and Rollins Inc. These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their rodenticides. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation. The service providers are providing rodent control services by following safety and sanitation measures.



High rodent population densities result in increased cases of rodent-borne disease (for instance, Hantavirus) transmission to humans. According to the CDC, the density of rodents that can cause Hantavirus is high in the US states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Due to these factors, there are plans to eradicate the growing rodent population in North American countries, and hence contributing to the high consumption of rodenticides.



Some of the major players operating in the rodenticides market include Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), JT Eaton (US), UPL Limited (India), Anticimex (Sweden), The Terminix International Company (US), Liphatech Inc (US), Neogen Corporation (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc (US), Ecolab Inc (US), Rollins Inc (US), Abell Pest Control (Canada), Futura Germany (Germany), SenesTech Inc (US), and Impex Europa S.L (Spain).



