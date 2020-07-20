COVID-19 Impact on Smart Farming Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 – Deere & Company, Trimble

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Smart farming is the improved farming technique to increase the productivity of agriculture. The modernized technology helps to increase the quality and quantity of agricultural products using improved solutions like soil scanning, GPS, internet of things, data management, and others. Combination of these devices allows the farmers to adopt several strategies related to farming accordingly and increase the effectiveness of fertilizers and pesticides and use them more appropriately. Smart farming enables the farmers of 21st century to monitor the requirements of individual animals and control their nutrition likewise. This will not only offer better nutrition to the animals, but also prevent the probable diseases in them and improve their health for better productivity. Smart farming is also the need of the hour due to increasing demand for food on the global scale. The simplified technique will help the farmers to produce more quality agricultural products in less time while also taking care of the framing animals.



Major Key Players of the Smart Farming Market are:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., DeLaval, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, Allflex, OnFarm Systems Inc., Smartcultiva Corporation, and AKVA group, among others.



Smart farming is increasingly being adopted by farmers all over the globe owing to increased demand for food, the need to improve farming technique, demand for quality products, and advancements in farming techniques. Also, the IoT-based smart farming will help in better monitoring, improved diagnosis, better actions, effective decisions, and increased overall productivity. Hence, the future of smart farming is expected to witness huge growth along with more scope of improvements and benefits to the users.



Moreover, growing demand for agriculture products owing to increasing population and governments' initiatives for the adoption of modern farming techniques in North America & Europe regions are also contributing towards the market growth. However, high initial cost of smart farming setup and limited technical knowledge & skills of end-users are hindering market growth globally. In emerging countries, such as India and China, the agriculture industry is highly fragmented. This may turn out to be one of the major challenges for the adoption of smart farming techniques in these region.



Major Types of Smart Farming covered are:

Hardware

Software, and Services



Major Applications of Smart Farming covered are:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Livestock Farming, and Feeding



