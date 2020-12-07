COVID-19 Impact on Talc Market , Fact.MR Study

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The talc market is projected to record a steady CAGR of 3% during the assessment period, 2019-2029. The growth can be primarily attributed to the extensive use of talc in the production of lightweight automotive parts. In recent years, automotive production has increased by close to 25 Mn units and the landscape will continue to create a healthy environment for talc's market growth.



"Efficacy to reinstate mechanical attributes of recycled plastics and its aptitude to be a great nucleating agent in biopolymers is anticipated to increase the demand for talc, over the assessment period." says the Fact.MR report.



Talc Market- Key Takeaways



East Asia to uphold its supremacy exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period



Ceramic industry is likely to remain the key beneficiary among other end-use industries.



Talc carbonate is poised to record a skyward growth rate amid deposit types.



Powder form talc will outdo the market estimation of US $ 510 Mn towards 2029 end.



Talc Market - Driving Factors



Increased uptake of talc in engineering polymers to generate remarkable prospects in the talc market.



Growing usage of talc for automotive parts as an excellent reinforcing filler in engineering thermoplastics to bolster market growth over the forecast period.



Growing application of talc in several end-use industries owing to its excellent barrier properties and weather resistivity is boosting the sales of the talc market.



Talc Market - Constraints



Sluggish growth of pulp & paper sector due to digitalization has prompted a drop in demand for talc.



Strict guidelines regulating the manufacturing and use of talc is anticipated to hamper the growth of the talc market.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic is slated to provide a positive growth trajectory to the talc market.



Several studies show that talc will offer long lasting skin protection to the ones wearing PPE, an advance which will help healthcare workers avert injury from prolonged usage of masks and visors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Competition Landscape



Major market players operating in the global talc market include IMI Fabi, Imerys, Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd., Minerals Technologies Lianoing Aihai Talc Co. Ltd., and Mondo Minerals. Key players have been engaged in acquisitions and extension of their worldwide distribution network to fortify their market position.



More on the Report



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the talc market. The market is scrutinized based on form (powdered and lumps or granules), end use industry (agriculture, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, cosmetics, pulp & paper, food and others) and deposit type (talc chlorite, talc carbonate and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



