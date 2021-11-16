Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2021 -- The global agricultural adjuvants market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 4.4 billion by 2026. The increasing need for green adjuvants, improving efficiency, and effectiveness of agrochemicals are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.



In recent years, companies have been developing eco-friendly bio-based adjuvants such as methylated seed oil (MSO), modified vegetable oils, and organo-modified siloxanes. These biologically derived adjuvants are considered environment-friendly due to their high level of safety and biodegradability. In the time of the COVID outbreak, the world population is showing a trend towards higher demand for organically produced foods. There is a lot of concern rising for hygienic, healthy, and nutritious food in the markets, with people concerned about health amid the virus outbreak. Thus the demand for green and organic adjuvants is seen to remain stable in the pandemic times to increase to organic farm produce.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market:



The FAO has acknowledged that the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic is subsiding in a few countries and regions of the world. Still, it is also resurging or spreading quickly in some other countries such as Korea, Brazil, and India. This outbreak has affected significant elements of both food supply and demand. Border closures, quarantines, market supply chains, and trade disruptions have restricted people's access to sufficient and nutritious sources of food, especially in countries hit hard by the virus. However, as the governments on a global level shut down borders and economies for restricting the spread of the coronavirus, the businesses observed major impacts on their international trades.



Many markets are focusing on fulfilling their requirements for fertilizers, pesticides, and adjuvants by domestic companies. This is, however, causing an imbalance between the demand and supply quantities. However, some regions are completely dependent on imports and are facing tough situations. Adjuvants are majorly dependent on raw materials such as vegetable oils and petroleum for their production. Gradually the rise in the prices of these commodities has resulted in higher adjuvant prices. All these factors hampered the potential growth of the agricultural adjuvants market at the beginning of 2020.



- In April 2020, Corteva entered into a joint venture with the MercyOne Healthcare Organisation in order to meet the urgent need for the processing of COVID-19 samples with an initial focus on Iow area.

- In April 2020, Solvay entered into a partnership with Boeing, who is a face shield manufacturer, wherein the company would supply high-performance, medical-grade transparent film. The strategy was a response to the rising demands for personal protective equipment amongst healthcare professionals.



Asia Pacific comprises of developing countries with vast agricultural lands; the per capita income of the region depends on agricultural activities. Agricultural technologies are widely accepted and practiced in this region. In Asia Pacific, the total area under agriculture is shrinking due to the high rate of industrialization and urbanization. As a result, farmers opt for practices such as the use of chemical pesticides, which help to increase the yield or productivity of crops.



Key players in this market include Corteva Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



