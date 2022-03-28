Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- The indoor farming technology market is estimated at USD 14.5 billion in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2026. The pressure on the agriculture industry to meet the growing demand for grains and food leads to the search for high-yielding farming techniques, such as precision farming and urban farming. Indoor farming, thus is looked upon as a potential solution for the growing concern about food security in the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market:



Amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have developed a critical point of view towards outdoor food. With health and food safety becoming the key focus, the populations around the globe have showed an inclination towards home cooking and self-made/homemade meals. This has put the food and hotel industry into jeopardy. After the devastating outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the adoption rate of urban indoor farming systems around the world are estimated to rise sharply.



The agriculture industry faced challenges during the initial phases of the spread of the pandemic. There were huge labour shortages on the farm, some farmers missed their window of opportunity for harvesting for seasonal crops, the falling prices of agricultural products and the disruption of logistics. Many countries also realized their over dependence on imports of food materials and hence began emphasizing on internal and domestic productions.



The increasing adoption of hydroponics and vertical farming systems in the Asia Pacific countries, drive the regions growth rate at a higher pace.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate, as the demand for indoor farming technology has been growing in this region due to the increasing investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations to exclusively meet the demands of the crop growers to attain export-quality crops. In addition, the farming industry in the Asia Pacific region has been shifting toward technological and innovative methods from a conventional agricultural practice system. These shifts lead to the modernization of crop management techniques to gain better premium value for the crops.



There are numerous indoor farms in China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and other such technologically advanced countries. China is estimated to account for the largest share in the Asia Pacific indoor farming technology market due to the increasing investments from several multinational manufacturers in R&D and the adoption of greenhouse farming for the production of certain crops. The restraining factor in the Asia Pacific market is the high initial cost required to set up these systems.



Key players in this market include include major players such as Signify Holding (Netherlands), Everlight Electronics (China), Argus Control Systems (Canada), LumiGrow (US), Netafim (Israel), Logiqs (Netherlands), Illumitex (US), Hydrodynamics International (US), American Hydroponics (US), Richel Group (France), Vertical Farm Systems (Australia), General Hydroponics (US), Agrilution (Germany), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Scotts Miracle Gro (US), Hydroponics System International (Spain), Advanced Nutrients (US), Emerald Harvest (US), VitaLink (UK), and Grobo (US).



