Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2021 -- The structured cabling market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, rising trend of data center convergence, and growing investments in communication infrastructure.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Structured Cabling Market



The structured cabling market includes major Tier I and II suppliers such as CommScope (US), Nexans S.A. (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Legrand (France), Corning Inc. (US), Belden, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemon (US), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and R&M (Switzerland), and so on. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



Legrand is focused on providing the best possible service to customers whose business is essential to the functioning of the economy and is working very actively to protect its profitability and free cash flow. Against this deteriorating and uncertain backdrop, Legrand had announced that it is suspending the 2020 targets it published in February.



Siemon is acting safely and swiftly every day to support those in need of cabling and connectivity services in the fight against COVID-19. For instance, recently, a company that manufactures respiration/ventilation systems began expanding its production line and was in immediate need of cabling solutions. Knowing that every second counts these days, the team worked together to get their order out the same day.



Product segment to account for the largest share of structured cabling market by 2025



The structured cabling market has been segmented based on solution type into product, service, and software, which are required to establish and maintain the overall network infrastructure. The product segment, which comprises the hardware to set-up the network in the structured cabling system accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Structured cabling products such as cables, communication outlets, racks & cabinets, and others are being widely used in residential & commercial, IT & telecommunications, and other verticals to set up the communication & IT network infrastructure.



IT & telecommunications vertical to dominate the market during forecast period



The IT & telecommunications vertical dominated the structured cabling market with largest share of in 2019. Globally, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding for high -speed internet connection due to which telecom operators are upgrading their network infrastructure. This would boost the growth of market. Trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing the data center operators to evolve day by day. A well-planned structured cabling system can be capable of adhering to the changing needs of data centers, which these new trends are forcing. All these would drive the market to grow.



North America is leading the market for structured cabling in 2019



North America held the largest share in the structured cabling market in 2019. The growing demand for IP-based video surveillance systems & access control systems, the expanding network of intelligent transport systems, and the higher penetration rate of smart homes are some of the factors driving the growth of market. Moreover, the presence of several key players in North America with a broad structured cabling product portfolio for various industries is supporting the growth of the regional market.



The outbreak of novel coronavirus, which started from China at the end of 2019 and later shifted its epicenter from China to Europe and then to the US, has caused a serious crisis. Border closures and lockdowns led to disruptions in the supply chain as well as social distancing led to the closure of manufacturing and assembling units in the US and Canada. The structured cabling ecosystem, which is majorly dependent on the electronics sector, is expected to witness a potential short-term slowdown owing to the supply chain disruption. This may lead to a reduction in the sale of cabling hardware products