Thermal scanning is an effective way to measure the temperature of an object while maintaining physical distance with it. Thermal scanning basically works by detecting the infrared waves emitted by a hot object. Estimate that the market was worth about USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand with a CAGR of 7.8% during the period of 2020 to 2026. The report also provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market.



Key Players in the Global Thermal Scanners Market are Focusing on New Product Launch and Mergers and Acquisitions



The global thermal scanner market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of bigger multinational players along with a few smaller and local players. Companies including FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies hold a large share in the global thermal scanner market. The major players in the market are focusing on strategies such as developing new products and undertaking mergers and acquisitions.



For instance, in March 2020, FLIR Systems launched FLIR Range HDC MR, a high-definition thermal imaging system. This system effectively detects illegal activities even in degraded weather conditions with the help of image processing and embedded analytics. While In March 2019, FLIR Systems acquired Endeavor Robotics Holdings, Inc. By this acquisition, FLIR Systems is expecting to provide reconnaissance, inspection, hazardous materials, and disposal support for industrial users, troops, and police.



Thermal Scanners Market to Grow on the Backdrop of Coronavirus Outbreak



The coronavirus disease or COVID-19 outbreak started in the Wuhan district of China in December 2019 and till March 2020, the disease spread throughout the world. As of March 2020, COVID-19 had affected nearly 800 thousand people across the world and killed more than 38,500 people. The symptoms of coronavirus disease are similar to that of flu or pneumonia. One of the major symptoms is an abnormal rise in body temperature.



However, thermometers are not suitable to check the body temperature for screening as they are time consuming and might spread the disease even further. The use of thermal scanners for screening coronavirus patients is augmenting the demand for thermal scanners. Moreover, the other factors including rising adoption of thermal scanners across various industries and increasing emphasis on infrastructural development by the government are expected to boost the growth of the global thermal scanner market.



Thermal scanners have found different applications in several industries including automobile, aerospace, defense, construction, and healthcare. The growing demand from these industries is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing R&D investment from governments and private financial firms to develop innovative products for thermal scanning is expected to boost the growth of the market in the future.



Uncooled Technology for Thermal Scanner to Augment the Sales of Thermal Scanners



The uncooled segment among the technology dominated the global thermal scanner market. The domination of the uncooled segment attributed to the benefits offered by this technology like lower cost and longer service lives as compared to cooled thermal imaging scanners. The cooled thermal scanners require cryo-coolers to maintain lower temperatures.



The cryo-coolers used in cooled thermal scanners are very costly devices and have shorter lives. These cryo-coolers are needed to replace after some time. In order to reduce the operational costs and to increase the margins, several industries use uncooled thermal scanners. This, in turn, boosts the demand for uncooled thermal scanners in the market.



North America Generated Highest Revenue in the Global Thermal Scanners Market



In terms of geography, the North America region generated the highest revenue in the global thermal scanner market in 2019. The domination of the North America region in the global market attributes to the high deployment rate of these scanners in commercial and industrial sectors. Moreover, the growing emphasis on security and surveillance at the airport and other public places augments the sale of thermal scanners in North America.



Additionally, the increasing demand for screening COVID19 patients is further fueling the market. Furthermore, the presence of major market players such as FLIR Systems, and Fluke Corporation in the region is expected to boost the demand for thermal scanners in North America.



