COVID-19 Impact on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trend, Strategy Analysis & Overview 2025 - DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Third-party logistics (3PL) in company's supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company's products. These services consists of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to the customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.



Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.



Major Key Players of the Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market are:

DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company.



The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market covered are:

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Third-party Logistics (3PL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Third-party Logistics (3PL) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Third-party Logistics (3PL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Third-party Logistics (3PL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size

2.2 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Third-party Logistics (3PL) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Revenue by Product

4.3 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Third-party Logistics (3PL) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



