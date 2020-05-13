Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (Type - Adenovirus, Lentivirus, Adeno-associated Virus, Plasmid DNA, and Other Type; Application - Gene Therapy, Vaccinology, and Other Applications; Disease - Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Disease, and Other Disease; End-user - Biotech Companies, and Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13151



Rise in Incidence Rates of Cancer



The rise in incidence rates of cancer is one of the major drivers that drives the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market across the globe. According to Cancer Research UK, nearly 17 million new cases of cancer were there in 2018. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, breast, bowel, and prostate cancers, which account for about 43% of all new cases.



Furthermore, genetic disorders and infectious diseases also fuel the growth of the market globally. High unmet needs in patients with rare disorders and raised acceptance for comparatively newer treatment options in developing countries are expected to boost the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period.



However, the high cost of gene therapies may restrain the growth of the market of viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing. Moreover, the untapped potential of emerging countries creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market



In terms of region, the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market and is estimated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of viral vector-based products in the United States.



The growing rate of cancer and monogenic disorders, rich product pipeline, and technological advancements in the region drives the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the North American region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid speed over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased research initiatives in countries like India and the availability of approved gene therapies based on viral vectors in countries such as China and Japan.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13151



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Amidst COVID-19"



Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Highlights



=> Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Projection



=> Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market



Chapter - 4 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Type



=> Adenovirus



=> Lentivirus



=> Adeno-associated Virus



=> Plasmid DNA



=> Other Type



Chapter - 6 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Application



=> Gene Therapy



=> Vaccinology



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Disease



=> Cancer



=> Genetic Disorders



=> Infectious Disease



=> Other Disease



Chapter - 8 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by End-user



=> Biotech Companies



=> Research Institutes



Chapter - 9 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> CobraBiologics



=> Novasep Inc.



=> Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult



=> Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.



=> FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.



=> Spark Therapeutics, Inc.



=> Merck KGaA



=> uniQure N.V.



=> Lonza



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.