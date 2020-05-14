Covid-19 Impact on Zinc Citrate Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019–2030 - Kronox Lab Sciences, Jost Chemical

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Zinc citrate is an alternative compound having higher zinc content. The compound, to some extent is soluble in water, with better sensory characteristics in syrups, but cannot be easily absorbed by humans. Zinc and zinc citrate is widely available in the market in the some quantities in consumable supplements. In almost every aspect of our health, zinc plays a major role, as an essential micronutrient. After iron, zinc share abundant trace mineral in the body. It is available in several forms, but zinc is essentially used to treat combination of ailments, when consumed in the form of supplements. Studies also show that zinc supplement is better absorbed as zinc gluconate, which has an appealing taste and is less bitter. It helps to maintain good health, protects and supports the body's immune system, and fights against several diseases. The compound is also essential component for tissue formation and ideal metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.



The introduction of Coronavirus to the world is now standing as a barrier to every affected economy and the various industries therein. Nevertheless, cosmetic industry witnesses significant increase for the searches for 'best zinc citrate supplements' and 'zinc citrate powder'. Cosmetic industry claim that this is a comparatively good result since people are getting aware for the content of zinc in their cosmetic products and how the compound is vital to the body. With different variations, consumers can learn about zinc quantity with relation to the body's immune system.



Major Key Players of the Zinc Citrate Market are:

Noah Technologies Corporation, Advanced Compounds International, Kronox Lab Sciences, Jost Chemical Co., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Sucroal S.A, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, global calcium, TIB Chemicals AG, Ningxiang Xinyang Chemical Co., Ltd., and others.



The growth in the global zinc citrate market can be attributed to growing consumer awareness regarding a healthier lifestyle and increasing demand for zinc citrate from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food & beverages. Due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, zinc citrate is widely used in oral care products such as toothpastes, mouthwashes, and chewing gums. Moreover, an increasing consumer base and developments in the healthcare industry, in developing countries are anticipated to boost the demand for zinc citrate products globally. However, substitution risk from other zinc products such as zinc gluconate, zinc acetate, and zinc picolinate and side effects associated with usage of zinc citrate will slow down market growth during the forecast timespan.



Zinc citrate is used widely in the pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and food & beverages industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, zinc citrate is used in medicines that treat common cold, improve the immune system, dietary supplements, and others. It is also used in dental care products to reduce the formation of dental plaque and tartar. The increasing awareness among consumers about health and the widespread applications of zinc citrate in different industries are the main drivers for the growth of global zinc citrate market.



Major Types of Zinc Citrate Market covered are:

Zinc Citrate Dihydrate

Zinc Citrate Trihydrate



Major Applications of Zinc Citrate Market covered are:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Feed & Pet Food



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Zinc Citrate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Zinc Citrate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Zinc Citrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Zinc Citrate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Zinc Citrate industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



