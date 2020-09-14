Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- According to the new market research report "COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market by Type (Intubations, Personal Protective Equipment, Infusion, Radiology, Wound Care Supplies), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Recent Developments



- In April 2020, Baxter received USFDA Emergency Use Authorization for Oxiris Blood Purification Filter for COVID-19 Treatment



- In Arizona, the US, SanTan Brewing, has repurposed its beer production line to manufacture hand sanitizer. In April 2020, SanTan began producing 400 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer for first responders and healthcare professionals.



- In New York (US), in March 2020, Pernod Ricard's facility in Fort Smith, Ark. produced 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer; it originally produced Malibu coconut rum and Seagram's gin.



- In India (Bengaluru), Diageo India, which sells McDowell's whiskey and Smirnoff vodka, announced that it would produce 300,000 liters of hand sanitizers to help overcome the shortage.



The disinfectant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The disinfectant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on products, the market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitizers and other disinfectants to safeguard people from the cross-contamination of coronavirus.



The hospital segment will drive the growth of the medical supplies market



Based on end-users, the medical supplies industry has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demands for hospital beds and intensive care units, increasing demand for specialized staff in hospitals, increased consumption of personal protective equipment.



The hospital segment will drive the growth of the medical supplies market



North America accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.



The prominent players in the medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.