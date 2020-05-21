Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research's recent report on the "Biologics Market (Therapy Areas (Autoimmune, Antidiabetics, Oncologics, and Others) product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins and others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2026." provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market.



In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has been transformed by the development of biologic medicines. Biologics are also projected to comprise seven of the top ten global pharmaceuticals and account for up to 30 percent of pharmaceuticals under development. These drugs include infliximab (Remicade), abatacept (Orencia), ritumximab (Rituxan), tocilizumab (Actemra), and golimumab (Simponi Aria) becoming critical for the treatment of inflammatory arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and other conditions.



Moreover, biologics are emerging as a therapy area for diseases such as asthma, dyslipidaemia, and allergy. They will expand treatment options for patients in these indications, many of which are underserved, which will further augment the growth of the biologics market.



The current concerns over the spread of coronavirus are expected to have a modest impact on the growth of the biologics market as these biologics are considered immunosuppressing because they work on different immune system pathways to curtail the inflammation that occurs in these chronic conditions, which can make patients more vulnerable to different kinds of infection, which is likely to lower its adoption. However, there will be enough latent market potential waiting to be exploited in the field of biologics for the treatment of COVID-19 through developmental efforts.



Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies to Intensify over the Forecast Years



Currently, mAbs hold the dominant share of the biologic market sales and remain the largest technology class within the biologic pipeline. However, the mAb dominance we see today could be outperformed by novel biologic technologies currently in the pipeline. In the next ten years, therapies using non-established technologies will have launched into the market.



There are four technology classes such as Antibody-drug conjugates, Antisense/RNAi, Gene Therapy, and Cell Therapy with a significant pipeline scale which will be entering a pivotal stage during their first few launches by 2020. The report on the "Global Biologics Market" offers an in-depth analysis of the segments such as Therapy Areas (Autoimmune, Antidiabetics, Oncologic, and Others) and product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, and others).



Asia Pacific Region to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Global Biologics Market



Geographically, the largest revenue was generated in North America. The US is the major contributing country in this region due to favorable regulatory policies, growing technological advancements, and increasing awareness about the biologics in this country. Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold a major share due to the presence of several pharma giants in the European countries along with research and development infrastructure.



Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the low manufacturing cost and the availability of low-cost labor. The growing pharmaceutical industry in India and China is also expected to attract more established players in the region, which will enhance the growth of the Asia-Pacific biologics market over the forecast years.



Biologics Market to Witness Launch of Several Novel Drugs Over the Forecast Years



The markets for biologics are increasingly dominated by international players. The major players in the market include Eli Lilly & Company, Samsung Biologics, F Hoffman La Roche, Celltrion, Addgene, Amgen, and Abbvie Inc. These players in the biologics market are engaged in product diversification and bringing innovations in their products.



Much of the work for innovative biologic delivery has been in the diabetes space. This is because diabetes is a primary care area with an extremely large and growing patient population that could see the significant benefits and increased compliance of insulin treatment should it be made easier. Once established, these technologies could spread to other disease areas.



However, the growing demand for innovation has also created a beneficial opportunity for new entrants trying to penetrate into the market. The report delivers insights into the leading players that have contributed greatly to the growth of the market and also estimates the impact of product innovations, similar to that of the aforementioned product on the global market.



