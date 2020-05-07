Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market (Product - Pulse Oximeter, Stress Blood Pressure Monitor, and Stress ECG; Application - Preoperative Evaluation, and Stress Testing In Sports; End User - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Labs, and Rehab Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Disorders are Driving the Growth



As per WHO, approximately 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. The increasing cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders are driving the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. On the other hand, according to the Global Health and Wellness Report - 2018, 40% of the USA adult population has been diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition, which increases the demand for the market.



Technology is enhancing at a rapid speed where many systems have been revolutionized with the latest technological advancement, which makes the Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems more accurate, valuable, and reliable. This technological development propels the market. For instance, In Jan 2019, TouchPoint launched a new wearable that can release haptic micro-vibrations. It is designed to alter the body's natural stress response and calm the mind. Therefore, this new launch technology by the company drives the growth of this market.



North America Holds the Highest Market Share



Geographically, the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and ROW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth in the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of early diagnosis practices as well as rising adoption of newly introduced advanced systems at public health institutes which aid physicians and nurses to monitor patient's health in real-time.



In addition, the increasing number of cardiovascular disease patients in this region boosts the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in this market due to the increasing air pollution has resulted in an exponential increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description

=> Research Methods

=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Highlights

=> Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Projection

=> Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Overview



=> Introduction

=> Market Dynamics

=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis

=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

=> Value Chain Analysis of Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market



Chapter - 4 Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by Product



=> Pulse Oximeter

=> Stress Blood Pressure Monitor

=> Stress ECG



Chapter - 6 Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by Application



=> Preoperative Evaluation

=> Stress Testing In Sports



Chapter - 7 Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by End User



=> Hospitals

=> Clinical Diagnostic Labs

=> Rehab Centers



Chapter - 8 Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America

=> Europe

=> Asia-Pacific

=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd

=> Philips Healthcare

=> Care Medical Ltd

=> Cosmed Medical

=> Cardiac Science Corporation

=> GE Healthcare

=> TouchPoint

=> Cardinal Health

=> NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

=> Vyaire Medical Inc.

=> L. Gore & Associates



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.