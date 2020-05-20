Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Data Fabric Market (Type - Disk-based Data Fabric, and In-memory Data Fabric; Business Application - Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Business Process Management, Sales and Marketing Management, and Other Applications; Deployment Mode - On-premise, and On-demand; Industry Vertical - Telecommunication and IT, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, and Other Verticals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Volume and Variety of Business Data



The growing volume and variety of business data will augment the growth of the data fabric market. A study estimated that the amount of global data subject to data analysis will be 5.2 zettabytes by 2025. The rising demand for real-time streaming analytics led to the expansion of the data fabric market. Further, the increasing need for business agility and accessibility drives the growth of the data fabric market. The expansion of unstructured and structured business data across various industry verticals in the past complements the growth of the data fabric market.



Additionally, the growth of the data fabric market is highly influenced by the implementation of data fabric solutions in various sectors such as health care, retail & e-commerce, telecommunication and banking, and financial services and insurance. The Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is the world's first enterprise data cloud that perfectly embodies the big data fabric reference architecture in a single platform. The growing amount of data generated through e-commerce led to increased demand for data fabric. E-commerce accumulates the data from customer's social media activity, geolocation services, abandoned online shopping carts, and web browser histories.



Rising Adoption of Cloud and Technological Development



Analysis of this data gives e-commerce companies a unique advantage leveraging the demand for data fabric. In addition, the rising need for real-time analytics drives the expansion of the data fabric market. The increasing adoption of software-based technologies stimulates the development of the data fabric market. On the flip side, the lack of awareness about data fabrics hampers the growth of the data fabric market. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud and technological development creates numerous opportunities in the global data fabric market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global data fabric market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global data fabric market. Huge investments in research and development for virtualization technologies led to the development of the data fabric market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region has a significant growth rate in the global data fabric market owing to the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things and smart technologies. Additionally, growing government initiatives to develop smart cities in China and India led to the growth of the data fabric market. Europe has a healthy CAGR in the global data fabric market over the forecast period owing to rising volume and variety of business data in the region.



Data Fabric Market Coverage



