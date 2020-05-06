Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Eye Care Surgical Market (Applications - Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Corneal Surgery, Vitreo-retinal Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, and Other Applications; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Eye Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rapidly Increasing Eye-related Disorders across the Globe is One of the Major Driving Factors for the Eye Care Surgical Market



Rapidly increasing eye-related disorders across the globe is one of the major driving factors for the eye care surgical market. Further, the rising prevalence of eye-related diseases, technological innovations, and high demand for diagnostic procedures also driving the growth of the market.



However, the high cost of devices is restraining the growth of the market. On the other side, advances in laser technology and increasing healthcare infrastructure in untapped markets are expected to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Eye Care Surgical Market



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global eye care surgical market followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases and early adoption of eye surgical technology are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Increasing disposable income and increasing investment in the healthcare sector in countries such as India and China are driving market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Eye Care Surgical Market Coverage



