Increasing Demand for Jojoba Oil in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector



Increasing demand for jojoba oil in the cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Beneficial ingredients in jojoba oil such as vitamin E, vitamin B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, and zinc has increased its importance in the cosmetic sector. Additionally, jojoba oil contains a high percentage of iodine i.e. around 82 percent that gives jojoba oil its power to heal.



Rising Demand for Jojoba Oil in Hair Care Products All Over the Globe



Furthermore, the rising demand for jojoba oil in hair care products all over the globe is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Jojoba oil helps balance sebum production and can be used to eliminate oily scalp problems owing to such properties' use of jojoba oil is growing in the hair care sector.



On the other hand, the high cost associated with jojoba oil and region-specific availability can hamper the growth of the market. However, huge demand in the cosmetics industry and a rise in application in herbal medicines will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026."



North America Dominated the Jojoba Oil Market



Geographically, the jojoba oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period, followed by Europe. Growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry, increasing research activities for the development of organic personal care products and the presence of a large number of key manufacturers are likely to contribute to the growth of the region. The Asia-Pacific is a high potential market for the growth of the jojoba oil market.



Jojoba Oil Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Jojoba Oil Market Highlights



=> Jojoba Oil Market Projection



=> Jojoba Oil Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Jojoba Oil Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Jojoba Oil Market



Chapter - 4 Jojoba Oil Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Jojoba Oil Market by Grade



=> Winterized Jojoba and Lite



=> Bleached Jojoba



Chapter - 6 Global Jojoba Oil Market by Application



=> Cosmetics and Personal Care



=> Pharmaceutical



=> Industrial



=> Other Application



Chapter - 7 Global Jojoba Oil Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Desert Whale Jojoba Company



=> Eco Oil Argentina SA



=> Purcell Jojoba International



=> Egyptian Natural Oil Co.



=> The Jojoba Company



=> Inca Oil SA



=> W. Ulrich Gmbh



=> Earth Expo Company



=> EL Baraka for Natural Oils



=> Sivkin Butik



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



