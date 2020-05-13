Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Poultry Vaccine Market (Disease Type - New Castle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Marek's Disease, and Other Diseases; Technology - Inactivated, Recombinant, Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV), and Toxoid; Dosage Form - Duct, Liquid, and Freeze-Dried Vaccines): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand for Poultry Product



The poultry vaccine market is driven by increasing demand for food products derived from poultry, technological advancement, and poultry vaccination. Moreover, the rising poultry population, government initiatives, and increasing incidence of various poultry diseases are also expected to drive the poultry vaccine market.



However, the growing adoption of vegetarian food and increasing storage and maintenance costs of the vaccine is anticipated to restrict the growth of the poultry vaccine market. Nonetheless, by 2020, chicken is anticipated to surplus pork for the global choice of animal protein as per the Merial Health, and the poultry industry is estimated to play an important role in fulfilling further need food of the aging global populations is



North America Held the Largest Revenue Share



On the basis of region, the global poultry vaccine market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global poultry vaccine market in 2018 owing to the rising poultry inventories, and growing investment for animal health, rising demand for food products derived from the poultry, and technological advancement.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years owing to the poultry vaccination program by government and rising poultry production. North America is followed by Europe due to rising animal protein demand in the region.



Poultry Vaccine Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Poultry Vaccine Market Highlights



=> Poultry Vaccine Market Projection



=> Poultry Vaccine Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Poultry Vaccine Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Poultry Vaccine Market



Chapter - 4 Poultry Vaccine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Poultry Vaccine Market by Disease Type



=> New Castle Disease



=> Infectious Bronchitis



=> Marek's Disease



=> Other Diseases



Chapter - 6 Global Poultry Vaccine Market by Technology



=> Inactivated



=> Recombinant



=> Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV)



=> Toxoid



Chapter - 7 Global Poultry Vaccine Market by Dosage Form



=> Duct



=> Liquid



=> Freeze-Dried Vaccines



Chapter - 8 Global Poultry Vaccine Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Zoetis Inc.



=> Virbac



=> Anicon GmbH



=> Venkys



=> Phibro Animal Health Corporation



=> Elanco



=> Biovet



=> Ceva Animal Health Inc.



=> Boehringer Ingelheim



=> MSD & Co.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



