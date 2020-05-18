Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Release Agents Market (Ingredient - Vegetable Oils, Emulsifiers, Wax & Wax Esters, Antioxidants, and Other Ingredients; Application - Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Processed Meat, and Other Applications; Form - Liquid, and Solid): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global release agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The growing market for the different type of food products as processed food such as bakery, confectionery, processed meat, and other food products is helping to grow the demand for the release agent products. The growing disposable income among the youth and middle-class consumers, the rapid growth of urbanization is helping to continuously grow the demand of the release agents. The release agents are chemical products, which is used to eliminate the bonding between two surfaces. Further, it is also used to improve the service life of the coating products.



Growing Demand for the Different Type of Processed Food Products, Bakery Products are Driving the Growth of the Release Agents Products



The growing demand for the different type of processed food products, bakery products are driving the growth of the release agents products. Further, the growing disposable income among the youth and middle-class consumers and changing food consumption habit, especially fried and deep oil fried products are helping to grow the demand of the different type of release agents.



However, the availability of cheap and spurious products is restricting the growth of the release agents market. The crackdown on the manufacturers and sellers of the spurious quality releasing agents, by the governments, is helping to grow the demand of the releasing agents' products.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026."



North America Market is the Largest Market



Geographically, the releasing agents market is segmented into four regions namely, the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The North America market is the largest market, owing to the presence of numerous food processing, confectionary products manufacturing, and meat products processing companies in this region.



Europe is the second largest market, after the North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand of the processed food products in this region. Further, the continuous growing income among the youth and middle-class consumers in this region, and their changing food preference is helping to boost the growth of the release agent products.



Release Agents Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Release Agents Market Highlights



=> Release Agents Market Projection



=> Release Agents Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Release Agents Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Release Agents Market



Chapter - 4 Release Agents Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Release Agents Market by Ingredient



=> Vegetable Oils



=> Emulsifiers



=> Wax & Wax Esters



=> Antioxidants



=> Other Ingredients



Chapter - 6 Global Release Agents Market by Application



=> Bakery Products



=> Confectionery Products



=> Processed Meat



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Release Agents Market by Form



=> Liquid



=> Solid



Chapter - 8 Global Release Agents Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Puratos



=> Masterol Foods PTY Ltd.



=> Lallemand Inc.



=> LECICO GmbH



=> IFC Solutions



=> Mallet and Company, Inc.



=> Associated British Foods plc



=> Par-Way Tryson



=> Avatar Corporation



=> DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



