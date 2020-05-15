COVID-19 Impacting on Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Business Opportunities, Chain Structure Analysis and Industry Development Overview by 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Overiew:



The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future. Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.



Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.



The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market:



This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to application, components, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Key Market Segments:



By Application



Operations Management

Financial Data Analytics

Population Health Management

Clinical



By Component



Software

Hardware

Service



By End User



Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Others



By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others



Key Players Profiled



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verisk Analytics



The other players of the predictive analytics in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):



CitiusTech Inc.

Nous Infosystems

Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

Alteryx, Inc.

Hortonworks Inc.

Health Fidelity, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation.



