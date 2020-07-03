Covid -19 Impacts: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis by Most Recognized Industry Players - Intel Corporation, Welltok, Inc., Icarbonx Co. Ltd

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- To give the clients of this report a complete perspective on the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry 2020, Market Growth Insight incorporated a serious scene and an investigation of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The investigation incorporates a market engaging quality examination, wherein all the portions are seat checked dependent on their market size, development rate, and general allure.



The Report on Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Spread key advancements in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market as natural and inorganic development methodologies. Different organizations are concentrating on natural development techniques, for example, item dispatches, item endorsements and others, for example, licenses and occasions. Inorganic development procedures exercises saw in the market were acquisitions, and association and coordinated efforts. These exercises have cleared path for development of business and client base of market players. The market players from Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market are foreseen to worthwhile development openings later on with the rising interest for Catchphrase Market in the worldwide business.



The prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market.



Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Intel Corporation

Welltok, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Next It Corp

Icarbonx Co. Ltd.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

General Vision, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Oncora Medical, Inc.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation)

Alphabet Inc.

Cyrcadia Health, Inc.

Lifegraph Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Modernizing Medicine Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.



Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Machine Learning

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

Others



Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Personal Health Assistants

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Wearables

Research

Others



Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



The Report Answers the Following Key Questions:

o Market Size from 2015-2020

o Expected Market Growth Until 2023

o Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect market dynamics

o Segment and region that will drive or lead market growth and why

o Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

o In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players



