COVID-19 Impacts on AI for Cybersecurity Market Forecast to 2023: How It Is Going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future

The Top key vendors in Chymotrypsin Market include are JASK,Zensed,Symantec,FireEye,Cynet,Check Point,High-Tech Bridge,IBM,Sophos,Disrupt6,Cylance,Status Today,Vectra,Fortinet,Sovereign Intelligence,Harvest.ai,Securonix



Currently, artificial intelligence is gaining explosive demand due to increased workload on human workforce. To lessen the workload from human labor, artificial intelligence is expected to play a major role in handling detailed activities, which otherwise would not have been possible by humans accurately. Technologicaladvancements in machine learning will ultimately impact the AI applications and will help systems to detect threats and identify critical issues quickly.



Some of the areas in cyber security, benefitted by artificial intelligence include:

Managing enormous amount of data

Speeding up of detecting and response time

Reducing work of human cyber security team

Detection of threat needles in cyber haystacks



Scope of the Report:

The study also allows the industry players to plan various growth strategies for gaining benefits in future. Collaboration, joint venture, merger and acquisition, new product development, innovations, and product awareness are few commonly adopted strategies in the industry. Also, the report comprises of strengths and weaknesses for guiding the players to choose and decide the right policies for their business growth. Few other factors in the report, beneficial to industry players include manufacturing capability, investment feasibility, distribution channels, profit, gross margin, and key success factors.



In market segmentation by types of AI for Cybersecurity Market, the report covers-

Critical Infrastructure Security

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security



In market segmentation by applications of AI for Cybersecurity Market, the report covers the following uses-

Large Enterprises

SME

Military

Government

Hospital

Individual

Others



Artificial intelligence is the imitation of human intelligence processes by machines, essentially found in computers. It is increasing being adopted in Cybersecurity due to growing number of cyber-attacks including complexities. Owing to increasing developments in AI, the technology is highly beneficial to the under-resourced security operation analysts to get rid of endless number of threats. Some of the common applications of AI technology in day to day lives include biometric machines installed in workplaces, social media, parking vehicles (self-driving cars), email communications, web browsing, digital assistants, Amazon's Alexa and more.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What will be the size and the growth rate of the AI for Cybersecurity Market for the forecast period 2013 - 2023?

- What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

- What are the prominent industry players dominating the AI for Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period?

- What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

- What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

- What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?



Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Overview of AI for Cybersecurity

1.1 Definition of AI for Cybersecurity in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of AI for Cybersecurity

1.2.1 Critical Infrastructure Security

1.2.2 Application Security

1.2.3 Network Security

1.2.4 Cloud Security

1.2.5 Internet of Things (IoT) Security

1.3 Downstream Application of AI for Cybersecurity

1.3.1 Large Enterprises

1.3.2 SME

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Hospital

1.3.6 Individual

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Development History of AI for Cybersecurity

1.5 Market Status and Trend of AI for Cybersecurity 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional AI for Cybersecurity Market Status and Trend 2013-2023



The report helps product manufacturers connect directly to their target audience by including thoughts and opinions from companies and individuals who are unbiased and less emotionally attached to recent developments, products or services. The study empowers field marketing executives to gain a new angle on how they should go about a new launch, a new product or brand positioning. As a part of their exercise, the researchers have not only provided the sales estimation of the products and services but have also documented the winning strategies required to achieve and maximize the profits.



