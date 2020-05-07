COVID-19 Impacts on Chatbot Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2020 & Key Players Includes :Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, Inbenta Technolo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Chatbots simulate human conversations through artificial intelligence, but applications are being developed that enable the chatbots to communicate with each other. These bots, setup on various kinds of platforms, ensure overall enquirers satisfaction by solving their queries in the best possible manner.



Factors such as growth in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) in BFSI sector, increase in awareness about the advantages offered by chatbots over other customer support option, and rise in integration of chatbots with social media drives the growth of the market. However, lack of technically skilled resources and lack of product differentiation are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in chatbots are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.



Scope of the Report:

The comprehensive assessment of value chain of the Chatbot Market industry is emphasized in the report to help business owners, stakeholder and field marketing personnel get a clear understanding of the key competency of the different activities involved. The market opportunity analysis offered in the market intelligence report measures various intangible factors such as gross margin, profit, demand and supply, distribution channel and spending power of the customers. Importantly, the study classifies the industry into an array of segments based on product type, application and consumer preference. The evaluation of the various segments is useful in getting clarity about the growth areas and viable opportunities in the Chatbot Market for the forecast period, 2018 to 2024.



The global chatbot market in BFSI is dominated by key players such as Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc., eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Ltd., Next IT Corp., 24/7 Customer Inc., Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc., Anboto, Inbenta Technologies Inc., and Aivo.



In market segmentation by types of Chatbot Market, the report covers-

-Software

-Service



In market segmentation by applications of the Chatbot Market, the report covers the following uses-

-Web-based

-Mobile-based



The global chatbot market in BFSI is segmented based on type, platform, and end user. Based on type, the market is divided into software and service. Based on platform, it is bifurcated into web-based and mobile-based. The end user segment covered in this study includes bank, financial service, and insurance company. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study further covers the recent momentum in the competitive landscape taking into account the company profiles of prominent market players. Extensive information about every top performer has been enclosed in this market intelligence report along with their initiatives including product launches, collaborations and technology upgrade and more. Vital statistics on different aspects such as market segmentation, customer preference, growing spending power, demand and supply status and gross margin are presented through self –explanatory resources like charts, tables and infographics.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What will be the growth rate of the Chatbot Market for the forecast period 2018 to 2024? What will be the market size during this estimated period?

- What are the key industry drivers playing an active role in the development of the Chatbot Market worldwide?

- Who are the prominent industry players dominating the Chatbot Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

- What are the key trends playing an eminent role in shaping the progress of the Chatbot Market industry across various regions?

- What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

- What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?



