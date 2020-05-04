Covid-19 Impacts on Dental Practice Management Software Industry Market and Rises Its Demand , Analysis and Trends 2020 to 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) act promotes and accelerates the adoption of health IT solutions in U.S.



Some of the major players of the market are Carestream Dental, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Curve Dental, Inc., and ACE Dental, among others.



The HITEC act is implemented to improve healthcare delivery and provide quality services to patients. Adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially by specialty clinics such as dental practices, is anticipated to increase insurance coverage. These factors are expected to increase the demand for dental services thereby driving the need for dental practice management software in the future.



Increasing geriatric population worldwide will act as high impact rendering driver for dental practice management software market growth. As per World Population Prospects data, the aging patient base aged 60 years and above is predicted to be more than double by 2050. Rising number of elderly patient pool suffering from dental disorders will result in industry expansion.



Growing awareness and increasing focus on oral health in developed economies will augment the demand for dental practice management solutions in future. Various initiatives and awareness programs conducted by several organizations have contributed to create high awareness to cater to the ever-increasing need for quality dental care. Increasing burden of dental diseases globally leads to rise in healthcare expenditures. Therefore, rising need for implementation of cost containment measures to curtail escalating healthcare costs will boost adoption of dental practice management solutions by dentists in the coming few years.



Most important types of Dental Practice Management Software products covered in this report are:

On-premise

Cloud-based



Most widely used downstream fields of Dental Practice Management Software market covered in this report are:

Scheduling

Patient Communication

Invoice/Billing

Payment Processing

Insurance Management

Dental Charting



Rising technological advancements along with increasing adoption in the developed regions will drive industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Rapid innovations in the field of dentistry including transformation of stand-alone practice management software to integrated EHR/practice management solutions and advanced modules will spur demand. Increasing venture capital funding and favourable government support is further set to propel the global market growth. However, dearth of skilled IT professional required for providing service and support to the dental practice management software vendors may limit the market growth to a certain extent.



Dental practice management software can be deployed in various modes including web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Out of the three modes, web-based deployment mode is preferred owing to higher security and storage capacity. The web-based deployment mode segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.



