COVID-19 Impacts on Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand 2019 to 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- To offer cost-effective and quick medical solutions, software developers are focusing on integrating intelligent features such as cloud-based services that provide improved practice management, allow quick access to patient data saved on mobiles & other wearable devices, and monitor quality measures. In addition, developers are concentrating on aligning their products with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Major Players in Medical Imaging Analysis Software market are:

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems USA

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sciencesoft USA Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

AGFA Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Aquilab GmbH

IBM Watson Health



Integrated Software Solutions Outpaced the Sales of Standalone Software Solutions in 2017



As the need for quick access to essential medical information and X-rays for analysis among doctors and surgeons persists, the adoption of integrated software solutions continues to remain high. Integrated software generated the highest revenues in the medical image analysis software market in 2017. Surgeons and doctors prefer using this software, as it offers fast processing features, and developers examine the compatibility of the equipment before it is offered for sale. On the other hand, standalone software solutions provide end users with easy-to-use tools for inspecting, processing, and evaluating imaging data, due to which this segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Most important types of Medical Imaging Analysis Software products covered in this report are:

2D Image

3D Image

4D Image



Most widely used downstream fields of Medical Imaging Analysis Software market covered in this report are:

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Center



Adoption of Medical Image Analysis Software Solutions to Remain High in Hospitals through 2022



With the increasing number of chronic cases, and the growing number of clinical trial and research studies on medical conditions, the demand for medical analysis software solutions continues to remain high in the healthcare industry. Diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers are increasingly adopting these software solutions to maintain patient records and analyze the outcome of various treatment procedures. Due to these factors, the hospital segment is projected to record the highest growth in the medical image analysis software market during the projected period.



Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. High growth of the industry is majorly attributed to increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.



In addition, shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing toward growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also presumed to augment growth over the coming years.



Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders. For instance, GE healthcare's ViewPoint 6 (for MFM) is a standalone software designed for dedicated ultrasound reporting and image management.



