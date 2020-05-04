Covid-19 Impacts on Pharmacovigilance Software Market Top Manufacturers, Consumption, Sales, Revenue 2020

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Pharmacovigilance (PV) software comprises drug safety management software solution that enables to create, classify, review, submit, and maintain pharmacovigilance data and adverse event reports. This PV software is used by pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and other pharmacovigilance service providers.



Some of the key players in the global market include ArisGlobal (U.S.), Ennov Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EXTEDO GmbH (U.S.), Online Business Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Sparta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and United BioSource Corporation (U.S.), among others.



Factors such as rising incidence rates of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and increasing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by outsourcing companies are driving the growth of the global drug safety software market. In addition; government regulatory bodies (such as the U.S. FDA and EMEA) have intensified safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of drugs, which has increased pressure on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to manufacture safe drugs and evaluate their results post sales. Thus, growing complexity related to drug safety regulations is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Most important types of Pharmacovigilance Software products covered in this report are:

ADR Reporting

Drug Safety Audits

Issue Tracking

Fully Integrated Software



Most widely used downstream fields of Pharmacovigilance Software market covered in this report are:

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Business process outsourcing firms (BPOs)



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the drug safety software market, followed by Europe, in 2014. However, Asian and Latin American countries represent high growth markets, owing to a rise in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants and growing public and private investments in pharmaceutical R&D in these emerging nations.



Few TOC Points :



2 Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pharmacovigilance Software Analysis

2.2 Major Players of Pharmacovigilance Software

2.2.1 Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share of Pharmacovigilance Software in 2019

2.2.2 Major Players Product Types in 2019

2.3 Pharmacovigilance Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.3.1 Production Process Analysis

2.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pharmacovigilance Software

2.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Pharmacovigilance Software

2.3.4 Labor Cost of Pharmacovigilance Software

2.4 Market Channel Analysis of Pharmacovigilance Software

2.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pharmacovigilance Software Analysis



3 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Market, by Type

3.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)



4 Pharmacovigilance Software Market, by Application

4.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application

4.3 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)



5 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Value ($) and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Production and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4 North America Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5 Europe Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



5.6 China Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7 Japan Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8 Middle East & Africa Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9 India Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10 South America Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



Continue....



There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Pharmacovigilance Software market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.



Chapter 1: Pharmacovigilance Software Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.



Chapter 2: Pharmacovigilance Software Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.



Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Pharmacovigilance Software.



Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Pharmacovigilance Software.



Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Pharmacovigilance Software by Regions (2015-2020).



Chapter 6: Pharmacovigilance Software Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2015-2020).



Chapter 7: Pharmacovigilance Software Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Pharmacovigilance Software.



Continue.......



