Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The automotive equipment leasing market consists of the sales of automotive equipment rental and leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease of passenger cars, trucks, utility vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles.



The global automotive equipment leasing market is expected to grow from $367 billion in 2019 to $374 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $476.4 billion in 2023.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013936/automotive-equipment-leasing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-passenger-car-rental-passenger-car-leasing-truck-utility-trailer-and-rv-recreational-vehicle-rental-and-leasing-2-by-mode-online-offline-covering-united-rental-sunbelt-rental-blueline-rental-h-e-equiment-services-home-depot-rentals/inquiry?Mode=21



The prominent players in the global Automotive Equipment Leasing market are:



United Rental; Sunbelt Rental; Blueline Rental; H&E Equiment Services; Home Depot Rentals



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Overview



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global automotive equipment leasing market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global automotive equipment leasing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global automotive equipment leasing market.



Internet of things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies in the maintenance and management of fleets. Internet of things is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies are able to access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time that facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is used to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually.



Related Reports!!



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012324494/global-and-united-states-healthcare-equipment-leasing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=21



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301804772/global-equipment-leasing-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=21



Furthermore, Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Research Findings and Conclusion



Browse the Full report description and TOC at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013936/automotive-equipment-leasing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-1-by-type-passenger-car-rental-passenger-car-leasing-truck-utility-trailer-and-rv-recreational-vehicle-rental-and-leasing-2-by-mode-online-offline-covering-united-rental-sunbelt-rental-blueline-rental-h-e-equiment-services-home-depot-rentals?Mode=21



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234



Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com



irfan@marketinsightsreports.com