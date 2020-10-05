Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Cloud Gaming Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period 2020- 2025. Walmart is planning to launch its own cloud gaming service. The US retail giant has conducted meetings concerning a possible streaming platform, since 2019 January.



Cloud gaming is an emerging technology in the gaming industry, which allows a user to stream high-end games on devices, such as laptops, tablets, and mobiles, with a good internet connection. Cloud gaming is ideal for gamers, as they have to regularly upgrade their console or PC hardware to play games, which leads to additional costs and less fun. Video streaming is gaining more traction than file streaming.



The prominent players in the global Cloud Gaming market are:



Utomik BV, Nvidia Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd, RemoteMyApp SP ZOO, Parsec Cloud Inc., LiquidSky Software Inc., Simplay Gaming Ltd, Ubitus Inc., Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)



Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview



Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth



- With the increasing adoption of smartphones all over the world, many companies are introducing cloud gaming for 5G enabled smartphones. According to Cisco's latest "Visual Networking Index (VNI)" report, India may have 800 million smartphone users by 2022.



- Hatch released games for smartphones, launched initially in Finland (November 2018) and is now spreading to other European Countries. It has also partnered with DOCOMO to bring smartphone gaming in Japan.



- Sprint has teamed up with Hatch Entertainment to offer mobile cloud gaming services on Sprints 5G network in the United States.



- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Exhibition 2019, One Plus 5G smartphone was showcased and it allowed attendees to play Ace Combat 7 on the phone (via Xbox Wireless controller), which was streaming through cloud via 5G. OPPO also showcased its first 5G handset and visitors experienced cloud gaming through a live demo of Soul Calibur VI.



- All these instances indicate that smartphones are the future for mobile gaming and with their growing adoption globally, cloud gaming through 5G may expand.



Competitive Landscape



The cloud gaming market is concentrated with few companies gaining the major market share. Companies, like Tencent, are partnering with other tech giants to build bigger and better cloud gaming services. Other companies, like Google, Nvidia, PlayStation, and Vortex, are providing smarter gaming solutions.



- March 2019 - Google launched its Stadia cloud gaming service at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.



- March 2019 - NVIDIA released a limited edition of GeForce NOW SDK, which is an open platform ready to support existing game store or in-game purchase system without taking a share of the user's profits.



- July 2018 - Cloudpaging pioneer Numecent announced that it acquired the assets of Approxy, its cloud-gaming offshoot, which was originally spun- out of Numecent to bring cloudpaging into next-generation cloud-gaming services.



Furthermore, Global Cloud Gaming Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Cloud Gaming Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Cloud Gaming Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Cloud Gaming Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



