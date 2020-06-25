COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Coronary Drug Market

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The global coronary drugs market is anticipated to hit USD 61.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 3.4% over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of coronary diseases and heart stroke is one of the main factors for the growth of the global coronary drugs market. Cardiovascular disease accounted for more than 841000 deaths in U.S. in late 2016, wherein accounted for around 1 of every 3 deaths; as per the American Heart Association. More than 120 million American adults suffered some form of coronary disease over the span of 2013 till 2016. Developments in the coronary drugs industry, along with rising innovation and production of new drugs is projected to stimulate the market growth. The growing demand for effective drugs and therapy is expected to help market growth. The growing investment in R&D for new drugs and cardiovascular therapies would further speed up market growth. Key players introducing innovative therapies would likely build growth opportunities for the sector. For example, Blackstone's Life Sciences and Novartis AG announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics to develop coronary drugs, as there are significant unmet needs for anti-thrombotic therapies of the next generation in patients. Cardiovascular disorders are generally classified as heart diseases. Such diseases are associated with the heart and circulatory system. The list some popular cardiovascular diseases — rheumatic heart disease, pulmonary disease, hypertensive heart disease, cardiac disease and ischemic heart disease. High blood pressure induces heart failure and is hypertensive. Heart failure, coronary heart disease and angina are key concerns relating to hypertensive heart disease. Brain blood vessels are affected by cerebrovascular diseases. Common types of cerebrovascular disease are a stroke, transient ischemic attack, hemorrhage of subarachnoid and vascular dementia.



The global drug market for coronary disease is expected to witness a high growth mainly due to rising incidences of cardiovascular disease sufferers. Another big factor that positively impacts the growth of the global market for coronary drugs is the growing number of diabetes and obese patients. Growing geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle, and the presence of multiple novel drugs in clinical trials are additional factors that fuel the market growth. On the other hand, the development of drugs specifically for a diverse range of applications is a major market restraint faced by key players operating in the global coronary drugs market. In turn, dietary variability has increased the prevalence of obesity, leading to an increase in the incidence of global cardiovascular disorders. Nonetheless, the lengthy regulatory approval process for medications, high prescription costs and cardiovascular-related side effects are hindering market growth.

The global coronary drug industry is divided on the basis of drug class, disease, distribution channel and geography. Based on the drug class, the global market is bifurcated into anti-hyperlipidemics, anti-hypertensive, anti-fibrinolytic, anti-arrhythmic, anti-coagulants and others. Based on disease, the global coronary drug market is divided into arteriosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, thrombosis, cardiac failure diseases and others. Based on distribution channel, the global coronary drug market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global Coronary Drug market include Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson among other noticeable players.



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



