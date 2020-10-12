COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Snack Products Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The global snack products market will continue exhibiting growth, albeit at a stunted pace. According to a latest study by Transparency Market Research, the market will witness the impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Amid extended lockdown and pandemic crisis, consumers are likelier to stockpile on staple and essential food items. While certain sections within the food industry may witness surge, presently companies operating in comfort food sector are facing low consumption of their items due to disruptions in supply chain.



These companies are therefore focusing on mitigating challenges hindering the smooth supply operations, while leveraging their online presence. They are also adopting innovative delivery methods to reach consumers. Most companies intend to adapt to prevailing scenario by investing in D2C or direct-to-consumers ecommerce channels.



TMR's report on the snack products market carefully identifies hidden growth opportunities for the market. It gauges the long-term and short-term impact of ongoing crisis and is intended to offer recommendations to help companies embark on swift recovery. The report offers a holistic market overview, covering information on growth drivers and challenges.



Companies Focus on Innovations and Product Launches to Establish Stronghold amid Competition



According to the study, the presence of numerous companies has rendered the global snack products market highly fragmented. Companies primarily focus on building brand names to gain traction. As a result of intense competition, there is high focus on product launches and innovation. It is imperative for companies to keep pace with dynamic consumer preference to be of relevance in the market.



The snack products market offers immense scope for companies, small, medium-scale, and large alike to outsmart competition. It is therefore crucial for companies to rely on prevailing trends and adopt most suitable strategic moves, even if it requires investment. TMR's report is intended to bring stakeholders up-close with in-depth details on the market, guiding them through potential challenges.



Market is Highly Susceptible to Changing Consumer Taste Preferences



Changing lifestyle and preference of consumers are key factors influencing growth of the market. It was their changing taste that paved way for exponential growth of the snacks market. Even at present, it is their changing preference that is swaying leading brands away from established business strategies.



TMR observes a significantly high focus on natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are no longer a homogenous mass, instead better access to the internet has rendered them conscientious about their food choices. They are naturally driven towards clean label and allergen-free products. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance is compelling even big brands to rethink their ingredients list.



Some of the companies are consciously changing recipes to appeal to a wider demography. The U.S. has been swept by veganism and so are several other countries. While vegan consumers too exhibit demand for snack products their ingredients of choice are quite different. This has led to the launch of several organic and vegan snack products by some of the leading brands.



These product launches offer multi-fold advantages to the companies. They not only help brands to encompass the vegan or vegetarian population but find appeal among health conscious consumers too.



Regionally, North America still holds dominance, with trailing closely behind. However, in the coming years Asia Pacific too is expected to emerge as a lucrative market. The increasing willingness among consumers in the region to spend on ready-to-eat food as a result of their changing lifestyle and improving income will therefore aid the expansion of the market.



