COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “The COVID-19 Fallout: WGR Research Report on the R&D, Economic Impact and Future Implications” To Its Research Database
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- COVID-19 Outbreak
Description
Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b). Main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.
Reasons for Doing this Study:
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of the existing infections.Report Scope:
This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry
– Data corresponding to number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout
– Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout
– Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19
Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks
History of Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)
Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
Lessons Learned from the Past
Healthcare Worker Infections
Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
Spread of the Disease
Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
Basigin (CD147)
C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 Virus)
Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)
Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Research and Development on COVID-19
Diagnostics and Medtech
The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19
Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Predictions on the Global Economy
Quick Recovery
Global Slowdown
Pandemic and Recession
Social Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
Disruption of Clinical Trials
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assement
Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19
Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
Clinical Trials Being Conducted During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Drug Shortages Response
National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
U.S. FDA
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
European Medicines Agency
Chapter 7 Future Implications
Public Health
Planning for the Economic Recovery
Short-Term Considerations
Long-Term Considerations
List of Tables
Table 1 : COVID-19 Symptoms, by Percentage of Patients
Table 2 : COVID-19 CFR, by Region, as of March 2020
Table 3 : COVID-19 CFR, by Selected Countries, as of March 2020
Table 4 : COVID-19 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Country, as of April 15, 2020
Table 5 : COVID-19 Cases and Deaths per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country
Table 6 : Total Number of Diagnostic Tests Performed per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country
Table 7 : COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company Collaborations
Table 8 : COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company
Table 9 : COVID-19 Vaccines in Development by Biopharmaceutical Companies in Collaboration
Table 10 : COVID-19 Vaccines in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company
Table 11 : Modifiable Breathing Devices Eligible for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), by Company
Table 12 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase
Table 13 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention
Table 14 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country
Table 15 : Interim Economic Outlook Forecasts, as on 2 March 2020
Table 16 : Expenditures on COVID-19 Crisis
Table 17 : Disruptions of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area
Table 18 : Selected Pending Acquisitions in the Healthcare IndustryList of Figures
Figure 1 : Infographic Comparison of the CFRs of the Three Major Beta Coronaviruses: MERS, SARS and COVID-19
Figure 2 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase
Figure 3 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention
Figure 4 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country
Figure 5 : Comparison of GDP Growth, by Select Countries, 2019 and 2020
Figure 6 : Global Healthcare Performance, by Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE)
Figure 7 : Distribution of the Disruption of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area
