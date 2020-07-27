COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- COVID-19 Outbreak



Description



Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b). Main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.



Reasons for Doing this Study:



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of the existing infections.Report Scope:



This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5300406-the-covid-19-fallout-bcc-research-report-on



Report Includes:



– An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry

– Data corresponding to number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout

– Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout

– Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports



Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19



Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks

History of Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)

Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19

Lessons Learned from the Past

Healthcare Worker Infections

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of the Disease



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5300406-the-covid-19-fallout-bcc-research-report-on



Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts



Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

Basigin (CD147)

C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 Virus)

Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)

Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Research and Development on COVID-19

Diagnostics and Medtech

The Need to Reinvent Ventilators

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape



Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions on the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Pandemic and Recession

Social Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains

Disruption of Clinical Trials

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assement

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions



Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials Being Conducted During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Drug Shortages Response

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. FDA

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

European Medicines Agency

Chapter 7 Future Implications

Public Health

Planning for the Economic Recovery

Short-Term Considerations

Long-Term Considerations



List of Tables



Table 1 : COVID-19 Symptoms, by Percentage of Patients

Table 2 : COVID-19 CFR, by Region, as of March 2020

Table 3 : COVID-19 CFR, by Selected Countries, as of March 2020

Table 4 : COVID-19 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Country, as of April 15, 2020

Table 5 : COVID-19 Cases and Deaths per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country

Table 6 : Total Number of Diagnostic Tests Performed per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country

Table 7 : COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company Collaborations

Table 8 : COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company

Table 9 : COVID-19 Vaccines in Development by Biopharmaceutical Companies in Collaboration

Table 10 : COVID-19 Vaccines in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company

Table 11 : Modifiable Breathing Devices Eligible for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), by Company

Table 12 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase

Table 13 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention

Table 14 : Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country

Table 15 : Interim Economic Outlook Forecasts, as on 2 March 2020

Table 16 : Expenditures on COVID-19 Crisis

Table 17 : Disruptions of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area

Table 18 : Selected Pending Acquisitions in the Healthcare IndustryList of Figures

Figure 1 : Infographic Comparison of the CFRs of the Three Major Beta Coronaviruses: MERS, SARS and COVID-19

Figure 2 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase

Figure 3 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention

Figure 4 : Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country

Figure 5 : Comparison of GDP Growth, by Select Countries, 2019 and 2020

Figure 6 : Global Healthcare Performance, by Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE)

Figure 7 : Distribution of the Disruption of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5300406



Continued…



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)