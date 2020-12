COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of Forestry Machinery Market, Fact.MR Study

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The forestry machinery market is poised to experience moderate growth at a CAGR of around 5% over the assessment period, 2020-2030. The growing focus of players on designing machinery for higher manufacturing applications, extreme terrain conditions, and demanding operations, will augur well for the forestry machinery market growth.



"The COVID-19 impact will have long-term significance on the forestry machinery market growth. Even after the relaxation of lockdown measure, the demand will remain muted by 2020 end, due to uncertain economic conditions. However, developing nations of APAC will exhibit a positive outlook, together with a move towards the mechanized mode of operations, fostering the forestry machinery demand in the coming years," says the Fact.MR report.



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at @



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3732



Forestry Machinery Market - Key Takeaways



By type, the air heater category is slated to witness mounting demand due to progressions in the automobile sector.

Based on vehicle technology, the BEV segment will record a stellar CAGR of 25% throughout the assessment period, to be estimated at US$ 3.5 Billion towards 2030-end.

Based on the vehicle, the demand for Forestry Machinery for passenger cars will remain dominant by holding over 90% of the market share.

By maximum heat capacity, the 4-7 kW capacity segment will record a CAGR of 24% throughout 2020-2030.

China will remain dominant in the global market owing to the high growth in the automobile industry.



Forestry Machinery Market - Driving Factors



Technological progressions in the electrical sector will facilitate several development prospects for the market

Escalating demand for customized products according to application perquisites by several OEMs will boost the market demand in the approaching years.

New public-private partnerships are designed to hasten the development of the electric vehicle sector, which also multiplies the market size.

Progressions in the automotive sector and the development of several concepts such as electric cars, connected cars, and smart cars will complement market growth.



Forestry Machinery Market - Constraints



Maintenance cost competitiveness in the worldwide market is a major restraint to market expansion.

Steady maintenance prerequisites to ascertain smooth operations, compliance with several regulations while developing novel products, and high investment costs are poised to limit the market growth.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 outbreak has caused grave repercussions for the forest-based industry, consecutively, affecting the forestry machinery sales. The outbreak has ensued in a forest management operations slowdown, together with interrupted supply chains and a drop in wood outlets, a majority of the forest products are exported and imported in the log form. These challenges will have major implications for the worldwide forestry machinery market.



Explore the Forestry Machinery market comprising of 80 figures and 76 data tables, along with the table of contents. You can find a detailed market segmentation on@ https://www.factmr.com/report/3732/forestry-machinery-market



Competition Landscape



Key companies identified in the forestry machinery market are Tigercat International Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Co., Caterpillar, Inc. Barko Hydraulics L.L.C., AGCO Corporation, Ponsse Oyj, Kubota Corporation, and Rottne Industri AB.



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Forestry Machinery market. The market is scrutinized based on machine (forwarders, skidders, swing machines, harvesters, bunchers, loaders, and other forestry machinery), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FACT.MR's Industrial Goods Landscape



Forestry Excavators Market: Find insights on the forestry excavators market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.



Trace Moisture Generator Market: FACT.MR's report on the trace moisture generator market offers insights on the market during 2020-2030, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.



Gear Measuring Machines Market: Read an analysis of the gear measuring machines market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.



About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. FACT.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.



Contact:



Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1643/forestry-machinery-market-trends