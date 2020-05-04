COVID-19 Raises Plasma Fractionation Market Demand, Research Discoveries with Industrial Chain by 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- The market intelligence reports on Plasma Fractionation market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.



Plasma fractionation refers to the process of separation, extraction, and purification of plasma. Human plasma contains the large variety of proteins, however, only a few of these proteins are help in producing therapeutic plasma products. Plasma is used in prevention and treatment of various life threatening diseases caused by trauma, immunologic disorders, and infections. Plasma fractionation process is majorly used in treating protein deficiency condition in healthcare applications.



Plasma fractionation market expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period due to rise in the incidence of immune and bleeding disorders, increase in the use of alpha-1 antitrypsin and immunoglobulin, rise in prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), emphysema, and haemophilia.



Grifols S.A (Spain), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A (Italy), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Biotest AG (OGEL GmbH) (Germany), LFB S.A (France), and Sanquin (Netherlands) to name a few.



Based on product type, global plasma fractionation market segmented into the following:



Albumin



Immunoglobulin



Intravenous immunoglobulin



Subcutaneous immunoglobulin



Others



Coagulation factor concentrates



Factor viii



Factor ix



Factor xiii



Prothrombin complex concentrates



Von Willebrand factor (VWF)



Protease inhibitors



Other plasma fractionation products



Based on application, global plasma fractionation market segmented into the following:



Neurology



Haematology



Immunology



Rheumatology



Haemato-oncology



Critical Care



Pulmonology



Others



Based on end-user, global plasma fractionation market segmented into the following:



Hospitals



Clinics



Academic Institutes



Clinical Research Laboratories



