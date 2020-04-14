Covid 19 Support and Stress Reduction for Medical and Mental Health Professionals with Dr. Suzanne Phillips

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- In this show, host Dr. Suzanne Phillips joins her colleagues, Drs. Molyn Leszcz and Craig Haen, from the American Group Psychotherapy Association to support resilience and foster stress reduction in medical and mental health professionals facing the Corona Pandemic.



The world watches with gratitude as medical health professionals work tirelessly to care for Covid patients despite supply shortages, fatigue, and fear of infection. New and existing patients turn to Mental Health Professionals to help contain fear, loss, and dysregulation in the face of an invisible and lethal threat.



Drawing upon years of hospital experience and research in the aftermath of the SARS Epidemic, Dr. Molyn Leszcz discusses the principles, connections, coping strategies, physical and psychological safety that fuel resilience in Medical Professionals.



Dr. Craig Haen considers both the strain and strategies for sustaining resilience in mental health professionals available to the emotional needs of patients.



Tune in at 11am PT/2PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2506/psych-up-live

https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/122989/covid-19-support-and-stress-reduction-for-medical-and-mental-health-professionals



About Molyn Leszcz, MD, FRCPC, CGP, DFAGPA:

Dr. Molyn Leszcz is the President of the American Group Psychotherapy Association (AGPA). Dr Leszcz served as Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Sinai Health System (2006-2017) and Vice Chair, Clinical for Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto (2010-2017), where he is Professor of Psychiatry.Dr. Leszcz's academic and clinical work has focused on improving integration in psychiatric care and broadening the application of the psychotherapies within psychiatry. He co-authored with Irvin Yalom, the Theory and Practice of Group Psychotherapy, 5th ed. (2005). The 6th edition will be available in the Spring of 2020. A co-authored book in the Psychotherapy Essentials to Go series, Achieving Psychotherapy Effectiveness, was published in 2015. Dr. Leszcz was awarded the Alonso Award for Outstanding Contributions to Psychodynamic Group Therapy and he was awarded Distinguished Fellowship in AGPA.



About Craig Haen, Ph.D., RDT, CGP, LCAT, FAGPA:

Dr. Haen has been working for over 20 years with individuals and communities impacted by developmental, familial, interpersonal, and mass trauma through his full-time private practice in White Plains, NY and his work as a trainer, consultant, and supervisor. He co-chairs the Community Outreach Task Force for the American Group Psychotherapy Association, in which capacities he has coordinated domestic trauma response and co-authored the agency's public statements on a number of human rights issues. Dr. Haen is co-founder and training director of the Kint Institute in New York City, which offers a post-Masters certificate program in the arts and trauma treatment. He also is Adjunct Faculty at NYU and Lesley University. Craig has published articles and books on trauma, gender, child/adolescent treatment, and group therapy, most recently co-editing a Special Issue on international applications of the creative arts therapies with military service members and veterans.



About Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips:

Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips has been a practicing psychologist, psychoanalyst, group therapist and professor for over 35 years. She is the co-author of three books and over 40 articles and chapters. Most recently, she co-authored "Healing Together: A Couple's Guide to Coping with Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress." She has written and presented on a wide range of topics including couples, marriage, divorce, trauma, teens, bullying, pets, military, managing stress, infidelity, sexual violence, bereavement and building resilience. Her work has been recognized with awards such as The Suffolk County Psychological Association Psychologist of the Year Award, The Rutgers University GSAPP Lifelong Distinguished Achievement Award, and The American Group Psychotherapy Association Social Responsibility Award. She has given testimony before Congress for the needs of military families. Suzanne is a weekly blogger for Psych Central with over 340 original blogs. She has also blogged for This Emotional Life on PBS, has appeared on television programs such as Fox 5 Good Day New York and Good Day Street Talk. She has been a radio guest on many shows including Military Mom Talk Radio,Tom Matt's Boomer Rock and NPR. From 2013- 2015, Suzanne hosted Psych Up on CoSozo radio and on WMIQ 1450 AM in Michigan. Starting in 2015, her show, "Psych Up Live," airs globally on VoiceAmerica and has had 140 episodes, available as podcasts on VoiceAmerica, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher,etc.



Psych Up Live:

Thursday at 11 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Psych Up Live turns up your psychological perspective on life issues. With a wide variety of guests, Host Suzanne Phillips passes forward the latest in books, findings, and information relevant to your life and the world you live in. She explores topics as varied as family relationships, binge eating and violence on campus. In a conversational style, Suzanne and her guests translate the latest in psychology to exemplify ways of coping with child rearing, divorce, medical diagnosis, campus violence and social anxiety. She engages her guests with questions, often voicing her own thoughts or sharing related stories. What is particularly exciting about Psych Up Live is the opportunity for you to call in with your own stories, questions and opinions. Psych Up Live captures your attention as it considers life issues that will intrigue and inform you each Thursday at 11 AM Pacific Time, 2PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Tune in at 11am PT/2PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2506/psych-up-live



