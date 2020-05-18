COVID-19 Testing Sites in South Florida for Asymptomatic Patients

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The drive-thru Miami testing site is located at Charles Hadley Park and is open to patients that are at least eighteen years of age. The park's address is 1350 NW 50th Street and an appointment must be made for those wishing to be tested. Furthermore, patients must not be experiencing any symptoms related to coronavirus. The number to call for an appointment is 305-960-5050.



The COVID-19 testing site in Miami Beach is located at the Miami Beach Convention Center and accepts walk-ins or drive-thrus without the need for an appointment. It is open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m and children can also be tested as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Patients should bring a photo ID.



