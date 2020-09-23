COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Coherent Optical Equipment in 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- According to a new market report titled Coherent Optical Equipment Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026, published by Transparency Market Research the global coherent optical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 34,599.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, high internet penetration, and presence of a large number of optical equipment providers are anticipated to drive the coherent optical equipment market in North America.



Rising Significance of High Speed Bandwidth and Technological Advancement across the World Driving the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market



Increasing adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations, and IT modernization is expected to boost the coherent optical equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.



Both North America and Europe are mature regions of the market, due to high awareness about coherent optical equipment among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for coherent optical equipment providers in the near future.



Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Scope of the Report



Based on technology, the global coherent optical equipment market has been segmented into 100G, 200G, 400G+, and 400G ZR. The 100G segment held significant market share, followed by 200G and 400G+ technology segments in 2017. However, 400G+ segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years and is expected to hold prominent share of the market by the end of the forecast period. 200G and 400G+ technology are expected to see strong growth over the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the coherent optical equipment market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



On the basis of equipment, the global coherent optical equipment market has been segmented into WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer), modules/chips, test & measurement equipment, optical amplifiers, optical switches, and others. Others equipment segment includes optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers etc. WDM segment accounted for major market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. WDM segment is likely tobe driven by the demand for 100G+ coherent wavelengths. It is a highly popular equipment that aides in multiplexing of many optical fiber carrier signals into a single fiber optic cable by using different wavelengths of light. The biggest advantage of WDM is that it can carry multiple wavelengths in a single fiber cable. However, the optical switches segment is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Moreover, test & measurement equipment segment is projected to gain market share in the coming years as it helps to push the boundaries of high speed optical communication with a range of innovative, easy-to-use modular and customized solutions.



In terms of application, the networking segment occupied major market share in 2017 as it helps to provide broader bandwidth with increased transmission speeds, while the data center application segment is likely to expand significantly over the forecast period. Networking application is further bifurcated into Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) optical network and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) optical network. The FTTB/FTTP optical network sub-segment is expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period, due to the growing demand for high-speed networks at buildings or premises for accessing smart systems. The application of coherent optical equipment in data centers is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to mainstream adoption of cloud computing and the growing use of the Internet by smartphones and other connected devices.



By end-user, the market is segmented into service provider, public sector, and industries.Growing demand from internet service providers and telecom service providersforhigh data bandwidthis anticipated to drivegrowth ofthe global coherent optical equipment market in the coming years. Theservice provider sector is a prominent user of coherent optical equipment. This segment accounted for major market share in 2017 and is expected to hold its leading position over the forecast period. However, the market in the industries sector is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.



North America held a prominent share of the coherent optical equipment marketin 2017.The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. In 2017, the U.S. held a significant share in terms of revenue of the coherent optical equipment marketin North America,followed by Canada.However, the market in Asia Pacific and MEA is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the coming years.



Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global coherent optical equipment market. Profiles of market players provide details of company business overview, broad financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the coherent optical equipment market profiled in the study are Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd. and ZTE Corporation among others.



Market Segmentation



Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Technology



100G

200G

400G+

400G ZR



Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Equipment



WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer)

Modules/Chips

Test & Measurement Equipment

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Switches

Others (optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers)

Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Application



Networking

Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) Optical Network

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network

Data Center

OEMs



Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by End-user



Service provider

Internet service provider

Telecom service provider

Public Sector

Industries

Aviation

Energy

Railways



In addition, the report provides analysis of the coherent optical equipment market with respect to the following geographic segments:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



