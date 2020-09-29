COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Electric Motor in 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Electric Motor Market: Overview



Electric motor has been an integral part of various machineries such as heating equipment, refrigerator, cooling equipment (HVAC), water pumps, and others. Hence, it is widely used in multiple industry verticals such as motor vehicles, home appliance, and industrial machinery among others. Further innovations in motors have increased the operational insulation, safety, and functionalities of motors. As a result, electric motors have been adopted in different industries. This, in turn, is enhancing the growth in electric motor market.



Further, growing concerns pertaining to energy consumption and impact of generation of energy using conventional energy source are driving demand for electric motors. Rising demand for efficient energy is resulting in expansion of electric motor market in coming years.



On the other hand, lack of awareness about usage of electric motor is limiting its use in small and medium enterprises. Consequently, growth of electric motor market is getting hampered.



The upcoming report on electric motor market provides insights about various segments and trends, which are projected to contribute to expansion of global electric motor market in between 2019 to 2027. It talks about several factors likely to affect growth of the market during forecast period. Further, it provides details about the anticipated regional contribution to the global electric motor market.



Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76277



Electric Motor Market: Notable Developments

Automotive sector is expected to witness major change in the duration of forecast period, owing to introduction of electric vehicle. Electric vehicles are widely adopted in various regions across the globe, in order to combat greenhouse emissions and regulate carbon footprint. Further, stringent government policies are also supporting the adoption rate of electric vehicles.



Electric motor, being an indispensable component of the vehicle, will also be required in large numbers. Hence, electric motor market is anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years.



Further, investment on power generation machineries to combat rising demand for electrical energy is rising. Green power generation methods are required to sustain development across the globe. At present, application of electric motor contribute approximately 40% of the global energy demand.



This, in turn, is likely to boost demand for electric motor. As a result, global electric motor market is anticipated to witness enormous growth during forecast period.



Some of the key players in global electric motor market are



Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

ABB Ltd. Rockwell Automation

AMETEK Inc.

Hitachi

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76277



Electric Motor Market: Key Trends



Rising fuel prices and depleting conventional energy sources are entailing people to shift to non-conventional fuel alternatives. Electric vehicles are manufactured to meet the demand for energy efficient vehicle. Also, these will help reduce greenhouse emission and carbon foot print.



Upsurge in production of electric vehicles is expected to influence the demand for electric motors. As a result, electric motor market will grow subsequently.



Electric Motor Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated global electric motor market, owing to high adoption rate of electric motor in various industries. The adoption rate is likely to increase. As a result, it is anticipated that the region will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Industries such as automotive, petrochemical, fertilizers, and chemical are booming in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is likely to present enormous growth opportunity for global electric motor companies.



Concerns pertaining to pollution due to industrial concern is rising. As a result, people are switching to clean energy. Hence, they are widely adopting energy-efficient electric motors.



Sale of electric motors has increased significantly. Increasing sale is attributed to favorable government policies. The electric motor market is anticipated to witness similar growth rate during forecast period, as China is one of the biggest market for electric vehicles.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



The study is a source of reliable data on:



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



Highlights of the report:



A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision."