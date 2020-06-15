COVID-19 to Impact Demand Growth of Brazil Benzyl Chloride Market, 2020-2026 : Players Are Lanxess, Ineos, Xintai Lanhe, Jiangyin Jianheng, Nippon Light Metal

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Benzyl chloride market is projected to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2026. Benzyl chloride is an organic compound which is commonly prepared by gas-phase photochemical reaction of chlorine with toluene and is used as a chemical intermediate in production of various products across vivid industries.



Dynamism of the global benzyl chloride market can be attributed to the product's extensive applications in perfumes, plasticizers, sanitizers, flavorants, paired with the massively rising consumption across various economies including China, India, Japan, states of MEA, Latin America, and others. Moreover, the outbreak of global COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a surge in the demand for benzyl chloride globally, owing to its use in home cleaners and disinfectants.



Benzyl chloride market from the pharmaceuticals industry has been gaining widespread traction over the years as it is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of distinctive pharmaceutical drugs and medicines. Besides, the compound is also used in synthesis of amphetamine-class drugs, and for this, sales and commercialization of benzyl chloride are regulated as List II chemical by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.



Company profiled in the benzyl chloride market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Lanxess

2. Nippon Light Metal

3. Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Company Limited

4. Ineos

5. Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6. Xintai Lanhe

7. Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Limited

8. Jiangyin Jianheng



Brazil has been deemed to evolve as one of the fastest developing economies in the realm of benzyl chloride given the prolific expansion of beauty market. The country has acquired the fourth position as the world's largest beauty market just after the US, Japan, and China, as it accounts for 9.4 per cent of the overall market share. Above that, expanding pharmaceutical industry in the nation is also contributing immensely towards the growth of benzyl chloride market share.



By Application



- Polymer reagent

- Plasticizing agent

- Anti – Bacterial

- Disinfectant

- Fragrant

- Others



Some of the major market contributors of the overall benzyl chloride market are Nippon Light Metal, Lanxess, Jiangsu Jiami, Ineos, Chemical Company Limited, Xintai Lanhe, Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Limited, and many more. These forms have been laying focus on gaining a competitive edge over other market rivals by engaging themselves in collaborations, mergers, collaborations, novel product launches, and also industry expansion.



