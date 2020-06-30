COVID- 19 to Impact Demand Growth of Pour Point Depressants Market : By Key Players Chevron Phillips Chemicals, Clariant AG, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Evonik Indust

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Pour point depressants are increasingly being used to enable the use of petroleum based mineral oils at lower temperature. Several forward-looking companies perceive pour point depressants (PPD) as the most efficacious solution to surmount the likely challenges seen in the waxy nature of crude oil. Use of chemical additives to decrease wax deposition will continue to be witnessed in the next few years in pour point depressants market.



Pour point depressants are being highly sought-after in automotive and oil industries. It is worth noting that pour point depressants are added to mineral oils to innately function at low temperatures, and at the same time to keep the viscosity at higher temperatures.



Growth drivers



Surged demand for PPD in automotive industry is likely to pick pace as popularity of high quality lubricants and fuel has surged in the recent past. Manufacturers perceive pour point depressants as an invaluable additive used for lubricating oil. Increased use of fuel additive is expected to spur the growth of PPD industry.



Upsurge in the demand for ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA) is also expected to bolster demand for the additives. Popularity of EVA as an impediment to wax in oil and automotive industry are likely to be witnessed in the next half-a-decade.



Trends in the PPD industry



Use of PPD in automotive gear oils, hydraulic fluids, and tractor fluids are setting the trend in PPD industry. With manufacturers warranting fuels which complement effectiveness and robustness, trend for PPD in oil and automotive industries will be envisaged in 2020 and beyond.



Given that pour point depressants tend to reduce the size of wax crystals, fuels are being treated with PPD at the refinery. Use of PPD additives also extends the limit of operability. As PPD modifies the shape and size of the wax crystals and can improve the blocking of coarse filters at temperatures, it is likely to set the trend in oil and automotive industries.



Potential opportunities for stakeholders



Stakeholders are vying to reap benefits by infusing investment in North America and APEJ as demand for lubricants additives has been soaring in countries such as India, China, and the U.S.



Notably, end-users are using PPD in a slew of base oils function at lower temperatures and retaining viscosity at higher temperatures. Given that high molecular weight species are essential to attain the desired viscosity, PPD are profoundly being added to enable mineral oil to function efficiently at low temperatures.



