COVID-19 Treatment: Dr Howard Robins & Dr. Robert Rowen Say Ozone Therapy Ready to Treat: Simple, Inexpensive and Available

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- What is intravenous ozone therapy?

Medical ozone therapy, or intravenous ozone therapy, has its origins as far back as 1885 here in the United States. It was used during World War I to treat wounds, and it was later found to be useful for many other diseases and health conditions.



Today, direct intravenous (DIV) ozone therapy is the most common method used worldwide. Dr. Robins has pioneered modification of this into the Robins Method of Direct Intravenous Ozone Therapy (RMDIV). This is now considered to be not only the safest, but most effective way of using DIV ozone therapy. With this method, Dr. Robins safely injects oxygen and ozone gas into your vein to help fight toxins and infections, and to treat numerous chronic health conditions.



Studies have shown that ozone therapy improves your body's intake and use of oxygen and activates your immune system to fight off disease. Ozone therapy has also been shown to improve blood flow and generate anti-inflammatory effects.



How is intravenous ozone therapy used?

In 1995, Dr. Robins began using intravenous ozone therapy and pioneered a safer, more effective way of performing it. He uses it to treat diseases and conditions that affect the foot and ankle, including diabetic foot ulcers and osteoarthritis.



He continues to have great success in improving and even eliminating many diseases and conditions that are resistant to conventional treatment or where traditional treatment completely fails.



Direct intravenous ozone therapy may help treat a variety of foot and ankle conditions, including:



Circulatory problems

Infections or wounds (Lyme Disease)

Arthritis

Viruses or fungi

Pain and inflammation

Geriatric conditions

Muscular diseases

Neurologic diseases



Some of the benefits of intravenous ozone therapy may include increased circulation, reduced pain, and a faster healing process overall. You may also experience a decreased risk of complications from diabetes.



Dr. Robert Rowen: "Ozone therapy is perhaps the greatest medical treatment I've seen in my 40 year medical career." Ozone therapy aids over 100 problems by supporting the fundamental systems of the body. Rather than addressing the primary issue, ozone helps by improving overall bodily function. Therefore, it is able to help so many different problems.http://www.ozonedoctor.net/services/ozone



http://www.drsozone.com/



