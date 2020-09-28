Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The global food packaging market is anticipated to gain traction from their ever-increasing usage in the food & beverage industry. These packages provide protection to food items from tampering, pest attack, spoilage, contamination, and damage during retail sale, storage, and transport.



Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the food packaging manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:



BALL CORPORATION

Mondi Group

ExxonMobil Chemical

Amcor plc

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith

Stora Enso

Plastipak

Constantia Flexibles

Other key players



Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, "Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further mentions that the food packaging market size stood at USD 290.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 440.1 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



What are the growth drivers, barriers, and trends in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by reputed enterprises to augment sales?

Which end user would demand for food packaging the most?

Which segment is anticipated to hold the maximum share in the near future?

Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Demand for Convenience Food Items to Spur Growth



The demand for fast food items is increasing at a fast pace worldwide because of the changing lifestyles of the masses. Hence, several convenience food manufacturers are striving persistently to introduce new products equipped with nutritional ingredients that would not cause any damage to the human health. It would also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the need for green food packaging solutions is rising to attain sustainability. They not only aid in providing a wide range of benefits, but also lower environmental pollution. Coupled with this, the rising working population and higher disposable income would drive the food packaging market growth in the coming years.



Segment-



Bakery & Confectionery Segment to Lead Owing to High Demand for Such Food Items



In terms of application, the market is categorized into sauces, dressings, & condiments, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry, & seafood, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and others. Amongst these, the bakery & confectionery segment procured 37.4% food packaging market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of food packaging for products, such as chocolates, toffees, candies, and chewing gums. Also, the rising consumption of these food items across the globe would drive the growth of this segment.



Regional Analysis-



High Demand for Frozen Food to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific



In 2018, North America generated USD 80.8 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to showcase significant growth during the forecast period backed by the contribution of the U.S. It is considered to be one of the major consumers of packaged foods on account of the increasing number of food outlets. Coupled with this, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle has surged the demand for premium quality food packaging.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to remain in the dominant position owing to the increasing development of retail infrastructure, as well as rapid urbanization in India, Japan, and China. Additionally, the rising demand for frozen food, as well as the presence of renowned manufacturers in this region would contribute to the growth of the market. Coupled with this, enhancements of lifestyle, higher expenditure of consumers in packaged food, and demand for sustainable packaging solutions would augment growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Companies Focus on Launching Novel Food Packaging to Surge Sales



Majority of the manufacturers operating in the market are based in Europe and North America. Some of them are developing robust distribution channels to expand their geographic presence. Few of the others are investing huge sums in research and development activities to launch new products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:



May 2020: The recent results of YPACK, an EU-funded project revealed that a state-of-the-art formulation of active ingredients is capable of enabling the biodegradable food packaging to extend the shelf life of food items, and thus lower the waste of food. Since the past few years, YPACK has been developing a bio-based alternative to plastic to replace the conventional plastic food packaging. The compostable packaging consists of poly (3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate), a sustainable biopolymer.



