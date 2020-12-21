COVID19 Did Not Cancel This Year's Flat Earth Conference

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- This virtual flat earth conference will be held this weekend of December 19th and 20th. The conference will feature guest speakers, artists, musicians, the latest research on this and related topics.



The conference is going to remain focused on Flat Earth and the importance of free speech as a prerequisite for free thinking. The event is hosted by the Infinite Plane Society, a Flat Earth Society offshoot. Tim Ozman, the event organizer has specified "no egos, no celebrities, and no religion" as the guiding principles for this weekend's conference. "It's a philosophical and epistemological problem, not a debate over competing dogmas."



Tickets are $5, and this includes virtual conference access for the entire weekend plus the overnight hangout.



About The IPS

Established in 2017, the Infinite Plane Society is a Flat Earth Society offshoot. It is a flat earth group that does not subscribe to a belief in "ice walls" or "domes" which constrain the flat earth model to the known continents. Instead, they assert the flat earth is an endless flat plane.



Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-flat-earth-conference-2020-tickets-132460646359?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing)



