COVID19: Impact on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry, Finds Fact.MR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2025.



The report attributes the tremendous growth of the market to healthy adoption in biological and forensic applications such as research, disease diagnosis, and therapeutics. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented demand for effective diagnostic methodologies and this is, in turn, expected to expedite the growth of the market.



"Growing adoption of oligonucleotides in research purposes for selecting and determining DNA sequences, hybridization probes or affinity purification, gene construction, site-directed mutagenesis, and other diagnostic purposes will continue to impel revenue prospects of the oligonucleotide synthesis market," says the Fact.MR report.



Request a sample of the report to gain in-depth market insights at@



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4853



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Key Takeaways



Based on product, synthesized oligonucleotides will remain the most sought out type, accounting for nearly 60% of overall market share, owing to growing adoption in therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and cancers.



On the basis of applications, therapeutics is poised to grow at an exceptional CAGR of 18.4% through 2025, backed by the wide availability of therapies such as antisense oligonucleotides and nucleic acid aptamers for treating dystrophy and other neuro-related disorders.



The research segment, on the other hand, will remain the most lucrative end-use segment through the forecast period.



By end-use, biotechnology & pharmaceutical organizations will record tremendous growth on the back of the increasing number of approvals and clinical trials for new diseases.



Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a lucrative region, owing to government grants and funds for improving life science research and development activities.



North America will reign supremacy over the regional landscape through 2025 ascribed to increasing expenditure on genetics and genomics in research diagnostics.



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Driving Factors



Increasing focus on developing advanced diagnostic and therapeutic among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to boost the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis.



High demand in the healthcare industry, where oligonucleotides are used for determining DNA sequences in gene reconstruction will continue to drive the market on a remunerative path.



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Constraints



The unavailability of resources and lack of skilled personnel is likely to limit the growth of the market to an extent.



Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak



The unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19, which swiftly metamorphosed into a global pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for advanced detection methodologies. As the RT-PCR testing, the most popular method currently in use, consumes high time to detect the infection, the need for faster diagnosis is skyrocketing across the world. As pharmaceutical and healthcare providers focus on developing efficient and faster methods, the demand for oligonucleotide cocktails is witnessing a significant uptick. On this premise, BioSynthesis, a US-based biotech company, is developing oligonucleotide-based testing kits. Such innovations amid the pandemic are expected to catalyze the overall market growth.



Explore the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market with 100 figures, 96 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on@ https://www.factmr.com/report/4853/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market



Competition Landscape



The key players operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market include, but not limited to, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (a part of Merck KGaA), GE Healthcare, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., TriLink Biotechnologies, LLC (Maravai Life Sciences), BioAutomation and ATDBio Ltd. Market players are leveraging the growing demand for state-of-the-art treatment facilities owing to the rising number of health issues and are focusing on launching advanced solutions.



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment and Synthesized Oligonucleotides), application (Research, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics), and end-use (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, and Diagnostic Laboratories) across five major regions. (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FACT.MR's Healthcare Landscape



CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Find insights on the CRISPR and cas genes market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a 6-year forecast period.



Viral Antigens Market: FACT.MR's report on the viral antigens market offers insights on the market during 2020-2025, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.



Plasma Fractionation Market: Read an analysis of the plasma fractionation market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.



About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. FACT.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.



Contact:



Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1614/global-oligonucleotide-synthesis-market