COVID19 & Supply Chain Careers Across Switzerland

Since 2008, DSJ Global has worked diligently to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions to logistics and supply chain teams and businesses in Switzerland, Europe, Asia and North America. DSJ Global specialises in delivering bespoke recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors which include, procurement, technical operations, manufacturing, logistics and planning jobs. The organisation is proud to be a member of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group, naming them as the recruitment agency of choice for 71 esteemed corporations. With a team of over 750 consultants and advisors, DSJ Global has played an active role in developing connections across the globe which has led to the fruition of an international network of industry giants and world-leading professionals. DSJ Global is committed to ensuring that its consultants are trained in state-of-the-art recruiting technologies and strategies. This allows the team to manage every nuance of the hiring process through devising and developing individualised recruiting approaches.



Switzerland is famed for its supply chain agility and the Swiss industry is proud of how effectively it has adapted to the technical and societal developments that have occurred over the past year. Professionals in supply chain management are in high demand throughout Switzerland and Europe as they are essential to offset the risks associated with off-shoring, interdependencies and outsourcing. At present, roles available through DSJ Global include: Director – Procurement Excellence, Procurement Director – Bioscience, Senior Buyer – Software, Continuous Improvement Manager, Global Process Manager SAP eWM, Global IT Lead Buyer, Director of Operations and Business Development, Supply Chain Manager, Head of Operations and Logistics and IT Regional Sourcing Lead, to name a few. The recruiting consultants at DSJ Global endeavour to work with a recruitment beyond borders approach in mind. This initiative allows clients to access the talent pool at an international level and ensures that candidates have access to a diverse range of opportunities. To source business-critical talent for your organisation or to discover your next career-defining role, get in touch with a member of the DSJ Global team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.