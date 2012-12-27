Covina Affordable Dental Services Family Dentist in Covina

El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The New Year is almost here. And, with the New Year, comes resolutions, like improving your health. This year, start with your oral health. Strengthen and whiten your smile while maintaining your dental health. Reach out to Angel Dental Care for all your dental services in Covina. Angel Dental Care provides leading dental services at the most affordable prices to all of Covina.



Angel Dental Care’s high quality and affordable services start with your dental exam. Receive a dental exam with your cleaning appointment. Angel Dental Care’s dentists and hygienists perform a dental exam with every cleaning appointment. One of Angel Dental Care’s registered dental hygienists will first perform your professional dental cleaning. A hygienist will begin by removing tar and plaque from your teeth. They will then polish your teeth, which removes stains and plaque that is not otherwise removed during tooth brushing and scaling. Angel Dental Care’s services ensure your teeth and smile will be healthier and brighter.



Following your cleaning, or at any check-up exam, Angel Dental Care’s dentists and hygienists will comprehensively examine your teeth and mouth. Included in this examination is a diagnostic review of your dental x-rays. This is essential for detection of any decay, tumors, cysts and bone loss you may have. X-Ray’s also help your dentist determine your teeth and root positions. Angel Dental Care’s dentists and hygienists will also evaluate you for gum disease. They will check your gums and the bones around your teeth for any signs of periodontal disease. Your dentist and hygienist will also look for any tooth decay. They will check your tooth surfaces for decay with special dental instruments. Moreover, they will examine any of your restorations and check for any signs of oral cancer. Receive a high-quality, thorough dental examination with Angel Dental Care’s services.



Besides teeth cleanings and dental exams, Angel Dental Care provides state-of-the-art and affordable cosmetic dentistry. Angel Dental Care uses the most advanced cosmetic dentistry to improve your teeth and smile quickly and painlessly. Angel Dental Care’s cosmetic dentistry services can renew and transform your smile. Here are various effects of Angel Care’s cosmetic dentistry treatment: change the size, shape and alignment of certain teeth; fill in unattractive spaces between teeth; improve or correct bites; lighten or brighten the color of teeth; repair decayed, broken, cracked, or chipped teeth; replace missing teeth; replace old, unattractive dental treatments. Renew your smile with Angel Dental Care’s cosmetic dentistry services.



Angel Dental Care also provides full dental restoration services to Covina that is affordable.



Contact Angel Dental Care to schedule an appointment for your regular dental examination, and to whiten and rejuvenate your smile. Affordably improve your smile and oral health. To request your appointment with Angel Dental Care, visit their website, www.honestdentistry.com, or their Yelp or Facebook pages. Or call Angel Dental Care, (626) 444-2002.



Start your New Year off right!



