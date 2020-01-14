Cowan Investigations Gets to the Bottom of Employee Misconduct Throughout NJ

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Employees are expected to do their jobs with professionalism every day to earn their pay. However, dishonest employees will find ways to get around rules, waste time and resources, and jeopardize the safety of others. These employees purposefully or inadvertently engage in misconduct that merits either documentation, professional warning, or termination, depending on the severity and pervasiveness of their offenses. Since it is up to the employer to prove misconduct and defend the disciplinary action taken, it can be challenging to collect the appropriate evidence without raising the alarm or risking retaliation. Fortunately, the misconduct and infidelity investigations in Middlesex County, NJ, conducted by the experts at Cowan Investigations can inconspicuously identify misconduct and compile evidence.



There are two primary types of employee misconduct that employers should look for: general and gross misconduct. General employee misconduct consists of infractions like tardiness, insubordination, and making personal phone calls on a company phone. These infractions rarely warrant immediate termination but are usually serious enough for documentation. On the other hand, gross misconduct is often grounds for employees' dismissal, and, in some severe instances, a call to the police. Gross employee misconduct includes fraud, theft, violent behavior, leaking confidential information, and drug and alcohol abuse, among many other illegal or nefarious actions.



When an employee engages in misconduct, they should experience fair consequences for their actions. One of the best things an employer can do when suspicious or aware of misconduct in his or her business is to call the private investigators from Cowan Investigations to detect the misconduct, collect relevant and admissible evidence, and protect the company from future instances of workplace misconduct.



To learn more about Cowan Investigations, workplace misconduct, or infidelity investigations in Bergen County, NJ, or anywhere else in New Jersey, visit https://cowaninvestigations.com/, or call the experienced private investigators at 732-837-8444 to schedule a complimentary consultation.



About Cowan Investigations

Cowan Investigations of New Jersey specializes in private investigative work, dealing with cases of infidelity, alimony, cohabitation, child custody, and divorce investigation. Bob Cowan, the owner, runs Cowan Investigations and is the former Chief of the Jersey City Police Department, Bob uses his 35 years of experience in all areas of police work to provide investigative research for his clients that exceeds even their highest expectations.